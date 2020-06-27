Tristan Thompson le dedica unas amorosas palabras a Khloé Kardashian, por su cumpleaños

"Te amo", le ha dicho el jugador de la NBA que parece vivir arrepentido de haberle sido infiel a la madre de su hija
Tristan Thompson le dedica unas amorosas palabras a Khloé Kardashian, por su cumpleaños
Khloé Kardashian.
Foto: Dave Kotinsky / Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Mohegan Sun)
Por: Redacción

Khloé Kardashian llegó hoy a los 36 años de edad y debido a su natalicio su ex amor y padre de su hija True Thompson le ha dedicado unas amorosas palabras que no han tardado en viralizarse, ya que muchos aseguran que este jugador de la NBA, Tristan Thompson, se arrepiente de haberle sido infiel a su ex y de que por esta razón ella ya no sea su pareja.

Soy lo suficientemente sabio como para saber que llegaste a mi vida para mostrarme lo que significa ser una persona increíble. Aprecio cómo es que puedo aprender y crecer gracias a ti. Doy gracias a Dios por la mujer hermosa y amorosa que eres para todos, especialmente para nuestra hija True. Te mereces el mundo Koko! Es cierto y te amo mamá. Feliz cumpleaños @khloekardashian“.

Así como Thompson, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner y Kylie Jenner han llenado Instagram con sus felicitaciones para la menor de las Kardashian, Kendall y Kourtney de momento mantienen el silencio.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday to my special bunny @khloekardashian!!! I hope you have so much sparkle in your day today my beautiful girl… you are an amazing daughter, sister, auntie friend and confidant and you are the entire world to your precious daughter True!!!!!! What a spectacular Mommy you are!!! I am beyond proud of you for all you are and how you are the most loving caring and generous soul with a smile that lights up every room you walk into… you always lift all of us up and are everyone’s greatest cheerleader. Thank you for being such a light in my life and such a huge part of my heart… I love you my bunny what a blessing you are!!!! Oh and did I mention you are gorgeous inside and out???? I love you.. Mommy 💕🙏

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

