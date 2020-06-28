La transformación de Mia Khalifa: su primera foto después de su última cirugía

La ex actriz porno Mia Khalifa se hizo un arreglo estético que le costó alrededor de 15 mil dólares, reportó TMZ.
La famosa se realizó hace una semana una rinoplastia de nariz sin cicatrices, operación efectuada por el cirujano plástico de Beverly Hills Deepak Dugar.
THIS IS THE REAL RE-BRAND 😭😂 @deepakdugarmd just changed my life and I couldn’t be happier or more ready for 75+ people to stare at my side profile at my wedding 🥺♥️ this is day 2 post-op and I have a pain scale of 0 so far. I’m gonna take y’all on this whole process with me, and so is @deepakdugarmd so follow him for the Q&A’s we did for y’all about my hopes/expectations. . .What I loved about @scarlessnose was that Dr. Dugar and I were on the same page about maintaining my strong middle eastern nose, just softening it to be more feminine. I can’t wait to show y’all the result 😩😍😭!!!! #ScarlessNose #NotHidingBehindATree . . . .(P.S. being transparent about this was never a question. Do not idolize the women you see on social media and base your self worth on comparisons that are unrealistic. If you’ve ever looked at my boobs and wished yours look like that, please remember mine are made out of the same material as the spatula in your kitchen drawer).
Ahora, la nariz de la celebridad es más pequeña y respingada; según fuentes, ella quería someterse a cirugía plástica desde los 14 años, porque su nariz le hacía sentir inseguridad.
En los últimos días, la estrella de películas para adultos estuvo en tendencia debido a que pidió que se borraran sus videos.
