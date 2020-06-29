Myrka Dellanos da la bienvenida al verano caminando por la playa en un minivestido

La conductora Myrka Dellanos, quien ahora comparte el programa “Al rojo vivo” con María Celeste, ha vuelto a llamar la atención de los medios no sólo por su talento, sino también por su espectacular belleza.
Así lo demostró en una de sus recientes publicaciones en su cuenta de Instagram, en la que luciendo un minivestido blanco lució sus piernas mientras caminaba en la playa, dándole la bienvenida al verano.
Recientemente Myrka -de 55 años- habló de sus inicios en la televisión en los años 90, cuando conducía el programa “Primer impacto”: “Cómo ha cambiado todo…para mí es un honor haber comenzado “Primer Impacto”. Comenzó como noticias y más luego creamos este programa que se convirtió realmente en un monstruo de la televisión en español, por primera vez dos mujeres presentando un noticiero…estuve rubia, trigueña, pelirroja, de todos los colores”.
