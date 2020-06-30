Topless y en bikini: Arianny Celeste muestra su primera foto embarazada

Arianny Celeste compartió con sus seguidores la mejor noticia de su vida: está embarazada.
Sí, la conductora de televisión y octagon girl de la UFC mostró su vientre en una sensual foto topless y en bikini, para no perder el estilo.
View this post on Instagram
Dear Baby, I’ve been waiting for this moment my entire life! I promise to teach you about the beauty of the world and to love with no restrictions or division. In turn, you have already taught me so much about kindness, empathy, and most of all faith. Through all of this chaos, you have helped me to remain strong and grounded. You are already loved soooooo much!! I can’t wait to meet you my baby! Love, Mommy – For More details link in Bio. ❤️🤰🏽😍
“Querido bebé, He estado esperando este momento mi vida entera. Te prometo que te voy a enseñar lo bello del mundo y a amar sin restricciones o divisiones. En retorno, tú me has enseñado tanto acerca de la amabilidad, empatía y fe. Tras todo este caos, me has ayudado a estar fuerte y con los pies en el suelo. Ya eres muy amado. No puedo esperar para conocerte. Con cariño, mamá”.
A sus 34 años la modelo latina vive el mejo momento profesional y personal.
Sigue leyendo
Recibe gratis los titulares sobre tus celebridades favoritas diariamente en tu email