Las gemelas Nikki y Brie Bella posan desnudas a un mes de convertirse en mamás

Las leyendas de la WWE, Nikki y Brie Bella, sorprendieron a sus seguidores al publicar una serie de fotos donde posan una al lado de la otra completamente desnudas.
Los gemelos están listas para dar a luz en cuatro semanas y compartieron cómo se sienten durante esta etapa. De pie, sin nada, Nikki y Brie solo se cubrieron el pecho mientras mostraban con orgullo sus respectivas pancitas.
Pregnancy has been an incredible journey so far, even through some of the toughest times we have faced in this world so far and through some of the most beautiful life changing times as well. I have embraced the changes of the human body, even though that can be tough at times. I have embraced the feeling of being uncomfortable knowing I am growing a life that will be one of my own. I have already felt the lioness in me come out even more knowing that I am ready to protect, teach, love and guide. And to go through all of this with my twin sister? Goodness I would say I am one lucky woman that God knew my timing of becoming a mom was divine. Can’t wait to meet you little boy in 4 weeks. ❤️🦋✨
Nikki, que anteriormente estaba comprometida con John Cena, espera su primer hijo con su prometido Artem Chigvintsev después de enamorarse cuando participaron en Dancing With The Stars.
Su hermana gemela Brie ya tiene una de tres años con la superestrella de SmackDown, Daniel Bryan.
Ella escribió en Instagram: “Este embarazo ha sido especial. Experimentar esto con mi hermana durante un momento de incertidumbre y confusión ha sido una bendición. Como gemelas, me preguntaba si nuestros cuerpos iban a cambiar igual o si seríamos diferentes. Es una locura cuán idénticos se han vuelto nuestros embarazos… desde los antojos hasta los síntomas”.
“Estamos llegando al final de nuestro embarazo y este será uno que recordaré por siempre. No puedo esperar para conocer a su pequeño hijo y no puedo esperar para ver lo que voy a tener”.
