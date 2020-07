¡Siguen los cambios! Meghan Markle vuleve a su look de antes

View this post on Instagram

Photo credit ©️ sussexroyal_hm . The seventh post about H&M love story🖤 3rd November 2016, Meghan was seen for the first time today since news of their secret relationship broke🖤 And on the same day, security was assigned to her house in Toronto. Meg was invited to join senior members of the Royal Family on a shoot to celebrate Harry's 32nd birthday on September 15. Royal insiders claim Meghan and Harry were hosted by Prince Charles at Birkhall, his hunting lodge in the grounds of Balmoral. This is reportedly when Charles and Meghan were introduced. Also they are reported to have spent several days together in Toronto, including a Halloween night at the private members' club Soho House🖤