Familia de Vanessa Guillén llama a protestas masivas con mensaje zapatista: “Si no hay justicia para el pueblo, que no haya paz para el gobierno”

“Si no hay justicia para el pueblo, que no haya paz para el gobierno” if there is no justice for the town, let it be no peace for the government ! At the end of the day we are all humans, we deserve to be respected and heard, yet Vanessa Guillen was not respected and heard ! We want justice, a congressional investigation, legislation [iamvanessaguillen], and factual answers ! Fort Hood tolerates sexual harassment and assault, because inside Fort Hood Army Base there is an pandemic of sexual harassment, assault, abuse, and rape, and yet no one listens to the soldiers. Not only does Fort Hood has two mass shooting, racial inequality, various prostitution rings, the highest suicide rates, gang violence, lowest retention, unsolved cases, and soldiers taken away from their families on base, getting murdered. It does not who, what, where you are at the end of the day we are humans, we have a voice so then use it ! Peacefully protest in your community, do murals, share, post, tweet, donate, or even just pray ! How can this be happening on U.S soil, on a military base ? Yet we are moving on to three months without factual answers, the Guillen Family has not obtain justice-answers ! A disease will go away and come back whenever, yet a life a human being will go away but never come back ! “We the people” we are the people, we can make a change, we can be Vanessa’s voice, The Voice to the voiceless ! Vanessa could have been your daughter, sister, or friend, just put yourself in the Guillen Family position! Vanessa Guillen, a specialist, an U.S soldier was protecting us and serving the nation, yet we have not obtain justice ! No Justice, No Peace ! We have stand up and stick for one another ! She stood up for the country, put her life at risk, now this country has to stand up for her ! She fought for us now its time to fight for her ! Say her name ! #vanessaguillen #justiceforvanessa #iamvanessaguillen #wearevanessaguillen #justiceforvanessaguillen @distinctiveshots