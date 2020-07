Goya se defiende de ataques por declaraciones de su CEO en apoyo a Donald Trump

View this post on Instagram

As part of the Hispanic Prosperity Initiative, an executive order implemented to improve Hispanic American’s access to educational and economic opportunities, we’ve donated one million cans of American-grown chickpeas and one million pounds of products to food banks across the nation who are in desperate need of food for families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are honored to be a part of the Hispanic Prosperity Initiative and to support and celebrate the contributions of the Hispanic community. We are committed to our country and the need to give back because it is the right thing to do. Our country faces a time of historic challenge but we will meet that challenge together and continue to work towards greatness, focus on a strong recovery, and hold onto the hope for a healthier future for all. Through the company’s Goya Gives program and since the company’s humble beginnings, Goya has a long history and tradition of supporting communities in times of disaster. Goya has always supported health, nutrition and educational initiatives as well as donated millions of pounds of food to food banks, organizations, schools, hospitals and healthcare providers worldwide.