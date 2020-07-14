5 Famosos que perdieron la vida ahogados

Estas celebridades perdieron la vida en circunstancias difíciles
5 Famosos que perdieron la vida ahogados
Whitney Houston.
Foto: Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Por: Redacción

La inesperada muerte de Naya Rivera en en Lago Piru, California dejó una gran tristeza en el medio artístico. Y ella no sería la primera actriz que pierde la vida a causa de ahogamiento, pues este terrible accidente ha cobrado como víctimas a otras personalidades. Te dejamos algunos de ellos.

1. Corey Griffin

Uno de los creadores del “Ice Bucket Challenge”, el reto viral de Internet que consistía en bañarte con un cubo helado de agua. El joven de 27 años murió ahogado luego de lanzarse desde un una casa hacía un río, una tradición en Massachusetts.

2. Whitney Houston

La legendaria cantante de 48 años se ahogó en su tina de baño en el año 2012, luego de consumir grandes cantidades de cocaína y calmantes. Su inusual fallecimiento fue catalogado como un accidente; la cantante tenía problema con las drogas.

3. Amy Winehouse

Su muerte también fue un accidente causado por el consumo de sustancias dañinas. La cantante había ingerido grandes cantidades de alcohol y esto hizo que se ahogara.

4. Karla Álvarez

En el año 2013 la actriz perdió la vida a causa de un ahogamiento mientras comía, sin embargo sus problemas venían de tiempo atrás, pues padecía anorexia y bulimia. Sufrió un paro cardiorrespiratorio que terminó con su historia.

5- Dolores O’Riordan

View this post on Instagram

Have you ever had an empty heart? Have you ever had an empty heart? Did you think it ever fall apart? Have you ever had a lonely heart? Have you ever had a lonely heart? You didn’t think it ever fall apart . You, you make me feel so good, you make me feel so good, you make me feel so good Just like I knew you would, like I knew you would, like I knew you would . And if time will passes by, I know that it will try, I’ll wait for you I’ll be there at the end, I’ll be there at the end, I’ll wait for you . You, you make me feel so good, you make me feel so good, you make me feel so good Just like I knew you would, like I knew you would, like I knew you would . Waiting for you, waiting, waiting, waiting for you You, you make me feel so good, you make me feel so good, you make me feel so good Just like I knew you would, like I knew you would, like I knew you would Like I knew you would, like I knew you would Like I knew you would, like I knew you would . . . . Song: So Good by @thecranberries the best band ever!! . . . . Follow: @doloresoriordan4ever . . . . #liveperfomance #livemusicphotography #livemusicphotos #livemusicrocks #liveinconcert #livegig #musicconcert #musicicons #musicphotography #musiclegends #doloresoriordanrip #DoloresORiordan #ripdolores #ripdoloresoriordan #thecranberries #thebestsingerever #thebestmusic #thebestbandintheworld #thebestbandever #rockstars #rocklegends #rockicons #queenofrock #legendsofrock #legendsofmusic #legendsneverdie #musicicons #irishsinger #irishmusician #irishartist #irishbeauty

A post shared by Dolores O'Riordan Forever (@doloresoriordan4ever) on

La vocalista de The Cranberries murió de una forma similar a Whitney pues se ahogó en la bañera de su habitación de hotel luego de ingerir mucho alcohol. Se encontraba en Londres donde realizaba una sesión de grabación para una nueva versión de su éxito “Zombie”.

Así era la mansión que Naya Rivera compartía con Josey, su pequeño hijo de cuatro años

Naya Rivera murió salvando la vida de su hijo de cuatro años

Naya Rivera no guardaba rencor hacia Lea Michele, lo admitió en una de sus últimas entrevistas

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Sumate a las más de 300,000 personas que reciben nuestros boletines día a día

Suscríbete gratis
Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Astrología

¿Qué te predicen los
astros hoy?