Aseguran que Kanye West ya registró su candidatura presidencial y que Kim Kardashian tendrá un cargo importante

View this post on Instagram

Kanye West’s fashion and shoe company Yeezy and clothing retailer Gap announced a ten-year partnership for a Yeezy Gap clothing line. Yeezy Gap will hit stores next year with a line of “modern, elevated basics for men, women and kids at accessible price points,” according to a statement from both partners announcing the news. West will receive an undisclosed percentage of royalties and, potentially, an equity stake, dependent on sales achievements. 🔗 in bio for more on the announcement. (📸 : Jamel Toppin)