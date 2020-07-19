“¡Eres una heroína!”: conmovedor homenaje a Naya Rivera recuerda que murió salvando a su hijo

Big Sean, ex de la actriz de Glee, se despidió recordando su legado
“¡Eres una heroína!”: conmovedor homenaje a Naya Rivera recuerda que murió salvando a su hijo
Naya Rivera.
Foto: Frederick M. Brown. / Getty Images
Por: Agencia Reforma

Big Sean, rapero ex novio de Naya Rivera, honró a la actriz con un mensaje en Instagram en el que reveló que aún se siente muy afligido por el deceso.

“Descansa en paz, Naya, ¡Dios bendiga tu alma! Gracias por bendecirnos a todos con tu talento y tu presencia. ¡Eres una heroína! No sólo por cómo salvaste a tu hijo, sino también por las barreras que derribaste para tanta gente, para que se sintieran seguros de sí mismo y se mantuvieran firmes y orgullosos”, expresó el rapero.

Big Sean, quien estuvo comprometido con Naya en 2014, también señaló que aprecia y valora todo lo que sucedió en su relación, ya que eso lo hizo más sabio y una mejor persona.

“Todavía estoy muy afligido y en estado de shock. No puedo creer que esto sea real. Rezo por ti y tu familia”, añadió.

Rivera falleció ahogada accidentalmente en un lago de California el pasado 8 de julio, donde había acudido para pasar una tarde recreativa con su hijo de 4 años.

Sigue leyendo

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Sumate a las más de 300,000 personas que reciben nuestros boletines día a día

Suscríbete gratis
Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Astrología

¿Qué te predicen los
astros hoy?