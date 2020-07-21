Pareja pierde en conjunto 240 kilos; su transformación es impactante y comparten “el truco” con el que lo lograron

View this post on Instagram

2014 👉 2020 What HAS changed: •I decided to put myself and my health first (you can't pour from an empty cup) •I've learned to make choices with intent •I'm roughly 1/3 of the size physically •I have way more energy •I'm mentally more free to say yes to new adventures •I learned to love me and recognize I can do hard things •I dream, and not just dream…I dream BIG What HASN'T changed: •My passion to serve others •My drive to help others become their best selves The version of me on the left would be so proud of the version on the right. She was a freshly minted college graduate (one that was a Straight A student, that took a dive and almost didn't graduate high school -that's a story for another day) that was ready to take the world by storm! She believed she could…so she DID. And guess what… so can you!