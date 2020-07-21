Pareja pierde en conjunto 240 kilos; su transformación es impactante y comparten “el truco” con el que lo lograron

En Instagram existe una cuenta denominada miss_itty_britty, la cual ha causado sensación entre cientos de usuarios de esta red social, ya que muestra el antes y después de una pareja que, con mucho empeño y constancia, lograron bajar entre ambos 240 kilos (unas 529 libras).
Brittany y Dwight Neff son originarios de Estados Unidos; ambos tenían algunos problemas emocionales que les llevaron a ganar mucho peso en los últimos años.
En el caso de Brittany, ella era una “comedora social”, es decir, comía para todo, tanto si se sentía bien como en momentos en donde se la pasaba mal. Esto la llevó a pesar 232 kilos (511 libras), por lo que un buen día decidió hacer un cambio radical en su vida para perder todas esas libras extras.
JBHS Graduation 2016 vs 2020
“En los últimos 4 años, he trabajado mucho para establecer hábitos saludables, ya sea con la comida, la mente o el deporte, gracias a lo cual he conseguido lo que hoy en día es mi realidad actual”, declaró Brittany en una entrevista para un medio local.
Hoy, pesa 80 kilos.
2014 👉 2020 What HAS changed: •I decided to put myself and my health first (you can't pour from an empty cup) •I've learned to make choices with intent •I'm roughly 1/3 of the size physically •I have way more energy •I'm mentally more free to say yes to new adventures •I learned to love me and recognize I can do hard things •I dream, and not just dream…I dream BIG What HASN'T changed: •My passion to serve others •My drive to help others become their best selves The version of me on the left would be so proud of the version on the right. She was a freshly minted college graduate (one that was a Straight A student, that took a dive and almost didn't graduate high school -that's a story for another day) that was ready to take the world by storm! She believed she could…so she DID. And guess what… so can you!
Tras ver los cambios en su pareja, Dwight se propuso también perder peso, y lo consiguió gracias al apoyo de su novia.
Y'all, my mind is officially blown! Check this out… •Dwight's start weight: 383 •His current weight: 201.2 •Current weight loss: 181.8 •My start weight: 514 •My current weight 181.8 •Current weight loss 332.2 Our combined weight loss: 514 🤯🤯🤯🤯
Tres “trucos” con los que lograron su transformación
La pareja coincide que lo primero que les ayudó a perder peso fue atender su salud mental. No solo es necesario comer sano y ejercitarse, también se debe pensar de forma equilibrada y establecer hábitos saludables para todos los días.
Today's victory: trying something new, falling (literally), and getting right back up to keep trying! I get really frustrated when I don't get something right away, especially when others around me can do it. A few years ago Dwight asked me if I wanted to try DDPY, and I figured why not? I gave it a go, but only once. Why? Because I let comparison steal my joy. I couldn't do many of the moves and was beyond frustrated. Flash forward to today: With a fresh mindset, I decided to try again! Today was the first time I joined in for a session of @ddpyoga Stand Up 2.0, and holy cannoli did it give me a run for my money! Before I would have thrown in the towel within the first 5 minutes. Not today! Did I fall? Yep. Did I give up? Nope. Today I'm celebrating another non scale victory as my mind is better at allowing me to try, fall, and bounce back! Not too shabby for my first time attempting the roundhouse move! *my capris are from @hertribeathletics Both of our shirts made by me 😆
El segundo consejo es encontrar apoyo en el proceso, pues mientras se pierde peso se lidia con todo tipo de sentimientos, problemas y estrés.
Y el último “truco” y el más importante: identificar por qué se quiere perder peso, ya que esto te ayudará a no decaer en el intento.
Y'all, I can't truly put how I feel into words, but here goes nothing… It dawned on me yesterday that my new students this year have no idea that my bigger self existed. A new year, new name, and a brand new chapter in this journey! At first I was sad for my first groups of kiddos as I knew they deserved more. But thanks to them, I finally had the push to make some big changes! They became my biggest cheerleaders and supporters along the way! We learned to do hard things together and that you can achieve some pretty lofty goals with a plan and dedication.
