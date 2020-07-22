Las gemelas Nikki y Brie Bella dan candentes consejos sexuales para mujeres embarazadas

Las luchadoras de la WWE, Nikki y Brie Bella, se encuentran esperando el nacimiento de sus bebés y no se cansan de presumir en redes sociales sus grandes vientres. El avanzado embarazo no ha sido motivo para que las gemelas dejen de disfrutar su vida sexual, e incluso den consejos sobre cómo disfrutarla en esta etapa.
En el show ‘Celebrity Call Center’ de E!, las gemelas Bella no se guardaron nada y confesaron que el sexo ha cambiado con el embarazo pero ellas hacen lo posible para disfrutar y seguir teniendo intimidad con sus parejas.
Nikki Bella reveals bedroom tips after sex with fiance stopped due to pregnancy https://t.co/Hc2bDJoL88
— Sun Sport (@SunSport) July 21, 2020
Nikki Bella confesó: “Déjame decirte que soy la reina de despertar a las 3 de la mañana y masturbarme junto a mi prometido porque él me está haciendo lo mismo… Encontramos posiciones que tal vez lo hacen sentir cómoda y no pensar en el gran vientre embarazado”.
Por su parte, Brie afirmó: “(Mi pareja) Está tan aterrorizado de mi vientre. Y como si el sexo se hubiera detenido. Tengo que pedirlo… Dejamos un poco de luz nocturna … pero está oscuro”.
View this post on Instagram
First I am totally going to get a text from my Mom in like 10 mins telling me my cover picture is too much lol and then saying how cute my belly is. Love you Mom! Tummy update and if you keep swiping you can see what I use every morning and night and occasional daytime or when I feel itchy. My baby boy is getting so BIG! We are a little under 6 weeks out!! Can’t believe we get to meet our little boy soon! We can’t wait!!! I’m already SO in love!!! 🥰❤️
A lo largo de su embarazo, Nikki y Brie Bella han escrito sobre la experiencia que están viviendo y han compartido varias fotografías de sus embarazos, siendo una fotografía de las gemelas desnudas, presumiendo sus vientres, una de las más emotivas.
View this post on Instagram
Pregnancy has been an incredible journey so far, even through some of the toughest times we have faced in this world so far and through some of the most beautiful life changing times as well. I have embraced the changes of the human body, even though that can be tough at times. I have embraced the feeling of being uncomfortable knowing I am growing a life that will be one of my own. I have already felt the lioness in me come out even more knowing that I am ready to protect, teach, love and guide. And to go through all of this with my twin sister? Goodness I would say I am one lucky woman that God knew my timing of becoming a mom was divine. Can’t wait to meet you little boy in 4 weeks. ❤️🦋✨
“He aceptado los cambios del cuerpo humano, a pesar de que a veces puede ser difícil. He aceptado la sensación de estar incómoda sabiendo que estoy creciendo una vida que será una de las mías. Ya he sentido que la leona en mí sale aún más sabiendo que estoy lista para proteger, enseñar, amar y guiar. ¿Y pasar por todo esto con mi hermana gemela? Dios mío, diría que soy una mujer afortunada porque Dios sabía que mi momento de ser madre era divino”, escribió Nikki.
