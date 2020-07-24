Conoce los 5 cócteles con alcohol con menos calorías

Si estás en el camino de cuidar la línea y bajarle un poco al consumo de calorías, probablemente sabes que el alcohol es una de las principales limitaciones. Sin embargo disfrutar de un par de tragos en alguna celebración especial no tiene que ser razón de conflicto, siempre y cuando aprendas a seleccionar las mejores variantes de bebidas.
El mundo de la mixología se ha vuelto una popular tendencias de estilo de vida y hoy en día es un tema que no para de evolucionar, con base en esto han creado todo tipo de bebidas que utilizan ingredientes naturales y sin tanta azúcar. Te invitamos a conocer la lista de los drinks más bajos en calorías, serán un gran aliado para darte un gusto de vez en cuando.
1. Gimlet: 178 calorías
Es una extraordinaria y clásica preparación para aquellas personas que son amantes de la ginebra. Se destaca por el uso de jugo de lima y ginebra bien fría, la mejor recomendación para controlar aún más su aporte en calorías es elaborarlo con lima natural.
Gimlet: 1 Ounce Gin 3/4 Ounce Fresh Lime Juice 3/4 Ounce Simple Syrup. Shake with ice and strain into chilled cocktail glass.
2. Martini: 176 calorías
Una de las bebidas más elegantes y clásicas de todos los tiempos es el martini. Y lo mejor de todo es que se trata de un trago con pocas calorías y azúcar. Se trata de una mezcla de vermut y ginebra, de sabor seco y de gran personalidad. Se sirve con aceitunas que le van de maravilla, aunque siempre es opcional.
The Martini Cocktail -2 or 3 Dashes gum syrup, 2 or 3 Dashes Bitters, 1 Dash Curaçao, 1/2 wine glass full Old Tom gin, 1/2 wine glass full vermouth. Stir and squeeze a lemon peel ontop and serve.
3. Mojito: 168 calorías
El ron es una de las bebidas alcohólicas más dulces que existen, en principio por que se obtiene de la caña de azúcar y también por que en muchas ocasiones los cócteles elaborados con ron contienen muchos jarabes y frutas. Para los amantes del ron, el mojito es una refrescante y deliciosa alternativa de cóctel, se elabora con ingredientes de origen natural y poco aporte calórico: toque de azúcar, soda mineral, menta triturada fresca y lima.
SUGAR FREE MOJITO – White rum – Lime Juice & fresh limes (1/2 lime per drink) – Sugar free lemon + lime soda e.g. 7UP Free or sugar free lemonade will do – Bunch of mint – ice. Slice the lime into wedges, squeeze half a lime in to the bottom of the glass and muddle with 2 stems of torn mint using the back of a spoon if you don't have a muddler. Add a shot (or 2) of white rum. Add the sugar free soda of choice to taste but as a starting point the rum/lime mix should be a third of the glass. Finish off with lots of ice!
4. Paloma
El tequila es la bebida más tradicional y representativa de la inmensa riqueza cultural de México y se ha vuelto muy popular en todo el mundo. Lo cierto es que para algunas personas resulta algo fuerte consumirlo derecho y es por ello que se han creado deliciosos tragos, como es el caso de la clásica margarita. Sin embargo la paloma, es otra grandiosa alternativa de cóctel bajo en calorías. Se destaca por el uso de jugo y rodajas de toronja frescas y soda.
Happy #NationalTequilaDay! You can celebrate with a margarita… or, try this fresh summery paloma with bright slices of grapefruit 🍊🍹⠀ ⠀ The recipe is so easy and refreshing, but if tequila isn't your thing, we've got 29 other classic cocktails for you to try at the link in our bio. Cheers!
5. Old fashioned: 154 calorías
Para aquellas personas que amen lo clásico y tradicional el Old fashioned es una maravilla de alternativa. Sobre todo para quienes no beben el bourbon directamente, este cóctel tiene la peculiaridad de tener un toque amargo único gracias a que se le agrega angostura y un toque de naranja.
THE OLD FASHIONED // Seductive, heady and a timeless classic, there's a good reason why this cocktail is consistently the most popular among the world's best bars. A simple mix of whisky, sugar and bitters, it's easy to make at home and a reliable drink to order whatever the occasion. THE RECIPE // 50ml whisky, 12.5ml sugar syrup, 3 dashes Angostura bitters (or any other bitters you like). Stir the mixture in a glass with ice until it's diluted to taste. Pour into a tumbler with one big ice cube or lots of small ones. Garnish with orange or lemon peel, zested over the glass (run the peel around the lip of the glass for added flavour).
