Joan MacDonald: La increíble historia de esta mujer de 73 años que se convirtió en toda una influencer del fitness

Joan MacDonald es una mujer de 73 años que se ha convertido en un gran ejemplo, tanto para chicos como para grandes, ya que logró superar una gran adversidad en su vida que trajo consigo un importante cambio en su vida.
Hace algunos años, Joan se vio sumida en una profunda depresión tras separarse de su esposo, luego de haber sido pareja por varias décadas. Su estado de ánimo le hizo ganar mucho peso, lo que también comenzó a mermar su salud.
My biggest advice to all of you trying to make a big change is: JUST DON’T QUIT! 💪 When I started out on this journey (that I’m STILL on, mind you), I didn’t have high expectations. I just wanted to get off my medication and stop racing towards that hospital bed! 😩 My daughter had tried for years to persuade me to stop snacking and start following a proper eating routine, but I was just too exhausted and depressed to make it stick, or so I thought. Watching my own mother sicken and pass away in a nursing home, and hearing my own doctor tell me I needed to increase my heart medication, was the final straw. 💪 When my daughter pleaded with me one last time to join her online transformation group, I went for it. Even though I didn’t own a cell phone at the time, or know a darned thing about apps or even how to take a picture and “load” it ! 😳 t#This was a Big Leap moment for me. I did it for my health, and I did it so that I could try to enjoy my last years on this earth happy and energized. 🙏 If I could persuade you all to do it for your own health and well-being, to invest in your strength and flexibility so that you can really enjoy being in your own body, then I will be a happy woman. When you improve your health, it’s like taking a whole new lease out in life. You don’t even know all the benefits that will come your way, so you can enjoy a heap of wonderful surprises there, too. 💕 . For those of you that are unable to work with a coach, my team and I are finalizing my first ebook to help you get started. It will cover training at home, a meal plan that I am helping to put together with some of my favorite recipes, and some of my own top tips on mindset. It will be available soon, and I will keep you all updated. I’m working very hard on the exercise videos myself. 💪💪 . Have a beautiful Sunday everybody. Let’s all get through this by spreading some positivity and light on the situation. With love, Joan xx . #transformation #health #fitover70
Michelle, su hija mayor y quien es especialista en fitness y nutrición, le aconsejó que hiciera ejercicio, pues para ella, no hay mejor terapia que este para aliviar el dolor.
Stay strong!!! 🏋🏻♀️🏋🏻♀️🏋🏻♀️ As a big “thank you” to all of you for the love and support you’ve given me, I am going to be leading a live video this Saturday right here. For this upcoming at home workout session you will need just a pair of circular bands (the small ones) and your warm body. My bands are by @hopefitnessgear and part of their proceeds go towards helping our youth fight back against illness.. It’s a great cause! Please tag someone who needs this motivation 💕💕 It’ll be about half an hour, and a sweaty one. 💦💦 I’ll be doing all the exercises with you, huffing and puffing away. Don’t be afraid to join me. Make it a family affair. Remember I have a bad knee, a bad shoulder, and lately even my left butt cheek has been acting up. 🤪 that’s the joys of getting a wee bit older. Anyways, if I can do it, YOU can do it! 🙌🏻🙌🏻 See you at 8 am EDT (TORONTO/NYC time), this April 18th. . Outfit: @womensbest pink seamless 💕💕 #fitover70 #homeworkout #womensbestwear
Joan siguió los consejos de su hija y se inscribió a las clases online que daba de cardio, yoga, levantamiento de pesas, las cuales cambiaron su estilo de vida en 360°. Aunado a esto, una buena nutrición hizo que la mujer lograra perder 24 kilos en aproximadamente 3 años y no solo eso, consiguió tener un cuerpo tonificado. Sus problemas de hipertensión, artritis y colesterol alto mejoraron considerablemente.
I just started to learn how to barbell squat this year. 😅 Leggings are by @womensbest for those of you wondering. Who would like to see me come up with my own clothing line with WB? 💪 . I’m no expert on these and I’m limited in my Range of Motion but here are a couple of tips that I picked up from my coaches @yourhealthyhedonista and @jeanjacquesbarrett : 1) get tight for each rep! I’m trying to squeeze my abs and then take a full deep breath into my mid section and hold it until the rep is done 😅 2) I really have to think about pulling that bar into my back as I squat down so I’m not so wobbly 3) this one is really hard but I’m trying! I am thinking of pushing my knees out as I push back up when I’m at the bottom. Sometimes I get it, and sometimes I don’t. . I started squatting on the Smith machine last year, and this year I’ve graduated to barbell squats. As you can see I use knee sleeves to protect my old knees and they work like a charm. These are by @mbslingshot and I wear a size XXL ☺️ . Listen, it’s not about being perfect. It’s about trying to learn, allowing yourself to make mistakes, and keeping a positive attitude. I am far from perfect but I keep on trying to get better and I cut myself a lot of slack. 👻 Don’t let fear or doubt or old habits stop you from growing. If I can do it trust me, you can do it too! ❤️❤️👵🏼👵🏼 . #womensbestwear #tscathlete #fitover70 #girlswhopowerlift #bodybuilding
Tras su cambio de vida, decidió abrir una cuenta en Instagram para contar su historia, convirtiéndose así en toda una influencer en el mundo del fitness. Tiene 800,000 seguidores y publica fotos y videos de sus rutinas, así como consejos de alimentación y frases motivacionales.
I’ve now been sitting at 135 lbs give or take a few, since October. I never would have thought this was possible. Many of you are asking what I did about my loose skin. Well, the truth is I’ve done nothing about it so far. If I bend over or slouch it’s all there, and if I don’t flex my muscle I have some drooping skin like most other women my age. I’m certainly not opposed to surgery, but it’s something that would honestly scare me. Plus I’m afraid at my age of the recovery and time away from the gym. Right now I’m happy just to love where I’m at, wear flattering clothes like these pants by @womensbest , and this cute top by @forever21 . 🥰 It’s better to focus on doing the best you can with what you have, and not start fixating on things you “want to improve”. It’s a balance but an important one. Love yourself, love where you are now, and keep improving your habits. That’s the real key. 💕💕 . I’d love to hear your thoughts especially from those of you who have tried surgical procedures to take care of lose skin, etc. Are you happy? Do you recommend it? . . #fitover70 #silverhair #fitness #surgery #agingbackwards #oldladygains #transformation #weightloss.
“Cuando comencé, nunca creí que llegaría hasta aquí. Yo sólo quería recuperar mi salud y dejar los medicamentos. Espero que todos sigan eligiendo crecer y atreverse a soñar otra vez”, expresa MacDonald.
