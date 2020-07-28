En una cabaña, Halsey luce sus caderas y tatuajes usando un sensual bikini

La cantante volvió a sorprender con un cambio de look
Halsey.
Foto: Mezcalent
Por: Redacción

Con varios años de carrera, Halsey ha hecho de sus constantes cambios de imagen una de sus características, lo cual le ha dado millones de fans. Pero la atrevida cantante no deja su lado sensual, y lo reflejó una vez más en sus recientes publicaciones en Instagram.

La artista de 25 años posó muy sensual en el interior de una cabaña, luciendo su espectacular figura con un bikini que resaltó sus caderas y tatuajes. Halsey escribió el siguiente mensaje junto a su publicación: “yo vs yo también”.

View this post on Instagram

me vs also me

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on

La gira que Halsey planeaba para este año tuvo que ser suspendida debido a la pandemia de COVID-19, pero ella ha continuado con la promoción de su álbum Manic y especialmente del sencillo “Be kind”, un dueto con el DJ Marshmello que actualmente ocupa el puesto 61 del Hot 100 de Billboard.

View this post on Instagram

be kind 🌼 out now

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on

View this post on Instagram

NOW THAT I HAVE YOUR ATTENTION!!!! 🆘🆘🆘 Happy Earth Day! I encourage all of my followers to take some time to consider ways you can live more sustainably in this time. We can all make small changes to reduce waste, like remembering to recycle, using wooden utensils instead of plastic, switching to solid shampoos and conditioners, buying from small agriculture businesses, etc. I know I still have a long way to go to reduce the waste and carbon emission my profession historically entails, but my team and I are working hard to fix that! If you already suffer from ecological anxiety about the danger our earth is currently experiencing, making any small changes that you can manage could help to bring you a great sense of relief and happiness. Sending my love. 💚🌿

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on

