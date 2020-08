VIDEO: Arrestan a pareja por agresión racista a hispanos: “Sólo las vidas de blancos importan”

View this post on Instagram

On my birthday JULY 22. 2020 I experience racism in a extremely traumatic way. Today on my 25th birthday I was a victim of racism and so was my boyfriend who is black. We were being harassed for miles . Until we came to a red light . When all this happened They hit the car . Cause damaged to his car . This happened on Artesia and Prairie around 10:23pm. We ended up getting away from there . We got there license plate . Please share ! This happened in the city of Torrance CA. LICENSE PLATE: 51922T2 UPDATE : NO ARREST HAS BEEN MADE . It’s been 10 days. UPDATE #2 : An ARREST was made July 31st. August 1st they were release out on bail. | | #RACISMh #Share #black lives matter #blmanhwa