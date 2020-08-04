En ropa interior frente al espejo, Michelle Lewin enamora y motiva a millones

View this post on Instagram

Dear Motivation: where the hell did you go? -As if working out wasn't a struggle hard enough… now the real struggle is the motivation. Am I right? Training is more complicated than ever, and home workouts maybe doesn't you give that specific kick in the butt as a gym or group workout does. Gahhh…. you might ask "so when is that motivation coming back to me?" Quite frankly, and I am sorry to break it to you, but if you sit and wait for it, it won't come to you. There is, in this very moment, only one way. And it's to seize it. You must find it. It won't just come as an email. Now, in this pandemic / lockdown / economy depression / your home feels like the last place you want to be / mask wearing episode, we must think very differently. Videos like this might have kicked you out of that couch and straight into the gym about 5 months ago. At least, that has always been my point. But now it might seem even further away to become the best version of yourself. And it's now the discipline must kick in. And with discipline, the motivation will follow. And when the motivation is back, thanks to your discipline, then you are unstoppable… -So go get it! And do it now. (To help you a bit on the way, I have made some changes to my home workout program on the app Fitplan. Download it for free from my website, link in my bio, and try it out for free the first 7 days)