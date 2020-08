Facebook lanza su propia versión de TikTok en medio de la tormenta política

View this post on Instagram

🌟 Introducing Reels 🌟⁣⁣ ⁣ Now you can record and edit 15-second multi-clip videos with music, effects and new creative features. Reels lets you express yourself and entertain people, whether you’re showing off a new skill or making a funny video the world deserves to see.⁣⁣ ⁣ 🤳🤩🎥✨😂👀💯⁣⁣ ⁣ Share reels with friends on Feed — and if you have a public account, you can also share reels with the larger Instagram community in a new space in Explore.⁣⁣ ⁣ Today Reels is rolling out to more than 50 countries, and we can’t wait to see what you create. Tap the link in our bio for more information.