Arrestado el DJ Erick Morillo y acusado de agredir sexualmente a una mujer mientras dormía

View this post on Instagram

Erick Morillo, an international superstar DJ, has been arrested and charged with sexual battery on a woman. Police say it happened at his Miami Beach home back in December. Detectives say Morillo, 49, and his accuser were both working as DJs at a private party on Star Island and later went to Morillo’s home on La Gorce Drive for drinks, along with another woman. MORE: https://www.local10.com/news/local/2020/08/06/dj-erick-morillo-accused-of-sexual-battery-at-miami-beach-home/