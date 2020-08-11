Los autores de la biografía del príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle tuvieron acceso a sus ayudantes y confidentes

La biografía ‘Finding Freedom’, que narra los inicios de la relación sentimental de los duques de Sussex y el cúmulo de circunstancias que les llevó a abandonar la monarquía británica, ha causado un gran revuelo por la información que recopila acerca, por ejemplo, de los supuestos desencuentros de Enrique con su hermano el príncipe Guillermo a raíz de su compromiso con Meghan o la actitud ‘snob’ con que la habría recibido su círculo de allegados.
View this post on Instagram
Already a plethora of opinions just from a few ‘excerpts’ from Finding Freedom. 🤔 Guys…I don’t know if this book is going to help them or hurt them more, based on what I’ve been reading. But I’m going to hold back opinions until I’ve read the book. 💁♀️. How’s your Monday going? I 💗this pic! . . . . #meghanmarkle #duchessmeghan #sussexroyal #sussex #thedukeandduchessofsussex #princeharryandmeghan #harryandmegan #meghanandharry #kensingtonpalace #thebritishroyalfamily #thedukeandduchessofcambridge #hollywood #entertainment #fashionblogger #fashionista #princeharryofwales #princessdiana #london🇬🇧 #vancouver #unitedkingdom #UK #britain #archieharrisonmountbattenwindsor #royals #HRH #california #findingfreedom #family #equality
La posibilidad de que estas historias hayan visto la luz con el visto bueno implícito del matrimonio o que ellos mismos se encargaran de difundirlas, como se ha venido rumoreando, solo ha conseguido avivar la polémica.
Sin embargo, los ex-royals nunca se sentaron a hablar con los dos autores del libro, Carolyn Durand y Omid Scobie, según ha confirmado este último en una entrevista al programa británico ‘Lorraine’.
Scobie ha querido dejar claro que no se produjeron encuentros “secretos” entre ambas partes, aunque su compañera y él sí contaron con “asientos de primera fila” para las apariciones públicas de Enrique y Meghan y tuvieron acceso a sus ayudantes y confidentes, lo que les permitió formarse una “idea clara” sobre ellos.
“Es muy importante recalcar que esta es una biografía no oficial y no autorizada. Si bien es cierto que conocíamos los temas sobre los que escribíamos, también era importante establecer cierta distancia con la pareja. Al final, lo que quieres lograr es proporcionar un retrato equilibrado y objetivo de quiénes son”, ha añadido.
View this post on Instagram
Finding Freedom landed on my kindle this morning so that’s the rest of my day sorted! . “When news of the budding romance between a beloved English prince and an American actress broke, it captured the world’s attention and sparked an international media frenzy. . But while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have continued to make headlines – from their engagement, wedding, and birth of their son Archie to their unprecedented decision to step back from their royal lives – few know the true story of Harry and Meghan. . For the very first time, FINDING FREEDOM goes beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan’s life together, dispelling the many rumours and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond. As members of the select group of reporters that cover the British Royal Family and their engagements, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand have witnessed the young couple’s lives as few outsiders can. . With unique access and written with the participation of those closest to the couple, FINDING FREEDOM is an honest, up-close, and disarming portrait of a confident, influential, and forward-thinking couple who are unafraid to break with tradition, determined to create a new path away from the spotlight, and dedicated to building a humanitarian legacy that will make a profound difference in the world.” . #findingfreedom #findingfreedomharryandmeghanandthemakingofamodernroyalfamily #harryandmeghan #read #reader #reading #readersgonnaread #bookstagram #bookstagrammer
Recibe gratis los titulares sobre tus celebridades favoritas diariamente en tu email