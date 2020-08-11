Mujer defiende tener sexo en el mismo cuarto que sus hijos y le llueven las críticas

Una influencer de Instagram reveló en las redes sociales que tiene sexo con su esposo en la misma habitación donde está su bebé. Se ha tenido que defender de las críticas que le han llovido sin cesar.
Sally Mustang y su esposo Mitch Gobel, de Nueva Gales del Sur, Australia, dieron la bienvenida a la llegada de su hijo, Azure, en febrero. La mujer comparte trucos en redes sociales sobre la crianza de sus hijos. Además, Sally ha querido ser abierta sobre su vida sexual.
En una publicación de Instagram, que ahora ya está eliminada, Sally explicó a sus 325,000 seguidores que ella y su esposo tienen relaciones sexuales mientras su hijo está en la habitación, algo que muchos describieron como inapropiado.
La instagramer afirma que el acto sexual es “natural” y culpa a la sociedad por convertirlo en un tema tabú. Ahora se defiende luego de la reacción violenta.
En una larga historia de Instagram compartida hoy, 10 de agosto, Sally escribió:
“Hola a todos, tengan en cuenta que he trabajado y estudiado mucho temas relacionados con el sexo y el trauma sexual. De ninguna manera estoy sometiendo a mi hijo a esto, así que si has tenido una mala experiencia en lo que respecta a la sexualidad, lamento mucho que esto te haya pasado y te envío amor desde mi corazón, entiendo que tus críticas puedan ser profundas y probablemente negativas sobre mí”, decía en su post.
Continuó explicando que cuando dijo “hacer el amor”, se refería a “besos, masajes y cualquier cosa que Mitch y yo definamos como amor juntos, no solo sexo”.
Al explicar lo que quería decir cuando dijo que Azure estaba presente, Sally dijo:
“Cuando digo que Azure estaba presente, también me refiero a que está dormido, al otro lado de la cama. Podría estar jugando en el alfombra con sus juguetes, mientras estamos en el sofá haciendo lo mismo. Nuestras casas no tienen habitaciones que no estén conectadas, así que básicamente estamos en una habitación grande en nuestra casa. No es que sentemos al bebé al frente y hacemos que nos mire en todo“.
En otra publicación sobre la vida familiar y su vida sexual con su esposo que compartió el 30 de julio, Sally dijo: ‘Mitch y yo ahora a menudo hacemos el amor en la alfombra de la planta baja, en la habitación de invitados o en el sofá, ya que el dormitorio principal se ha convertido más en la sala de estar.
Si bien Sally dijo que eliminó la publicación reciente debido a la “mala energía” de los comentarios, sus seguidores agradecieron a la popular influencer su honestidad.
