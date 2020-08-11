Mujer defiende tener sexo en el mismo cuarto que sus hijos y le llueven las críticas

View this post on Instagram

I have been writing things, then deleting them constantly this last week. Trying to figure how to stay in my heart space whilst also address what’s going on in our world. At the moment I’m still trying to figure out what that means for me. As even using the internet feels funny for me right now. I especially don’t like using my phone around Azure much, but I also feel called to use my voice right now- confusing times! I know it’s more important than ever to stay connected. To stay free. To stay in love. To find my centre whenever I get carried away thinking about the future, in all information circling, living in any kind of fear. For me that’s as simple as walking outside into nature. I know for others right now that is just not an option and I’m really sad to know that. What tools and practices you are using to bring you into your heart? I wonder what it is that brings you back to your centre right now ? What reminds you that you are free?