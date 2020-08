Blaise Matuidi firma con el Inter de Miami y es el fichaje “estrella” más cercano a lo que prometió Beckham

View this post on Instagram

Welcome to #lafamilia @blaisematuidiofficiel 🙌🏼. I was lucky to play with Blaise in Paris and I saw what an amazing player and person he is so I cannot wait for him to bring that talent to our club. Blaise you are a great person and you will find an amazing new home in Miami for you and your beautiful family. To have a World Cup winner in our team, the only one in the @MLS today, is such an honour for us. You have lifted many trophies in your career my friend and I know you share my dream that you will win more with us. I couldn’t be happier that you have chosen @intermiamicf ⚽️ @juventus @psg ⚽️ 🙏