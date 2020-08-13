Indigna sacerdote que exigió sacaran a niño autista de la iglesia durante bautizo por hacer “demasiado ruido”

Priest Kicks Nonverbal Autistic Boy Out Of Sister's Baptism

This is tragic. Nicholas, a nonverbal boy with autism was rudely kicked out of his sister Sofia’s baptism by the priest.The priest even raised his voice at the sweet young boy.This happened at Christ the King Church in Hillside, NJ. I talked with Julia (Nicholas mom) about this asking if I could use my platform here to be a #VoiceForNicholas. They owe you an apology Nicholas, Julia Vicidomini and family. I used to be nonverbal. Growing up with autism, my church was always warm and welcoming. We need to do better to celebrate differences and embrace tolerance.#autismThis is what Julia had to say: I hesitated posting this but I’m still so upset over this and I just need to vent.Yesterday was Sofia’s baptism. Of course, I wanted her older brothers to be a part of the celebration. When I confirmed the date of the event, I was told it would, in fact, be a private celebration for just our family, no one else. With this information, I felt more comfortable taking Nicky as he doesn’t do well with a full mass and large group settings. My mother in-law was staying close to our boy while we were front and center for the baptism. Yes, he was playing with a toy where he should not have been, however, the way the priest kicked him out of the church was completely rude and disrespectful. I tried to explain that Nicky has autism and doesn’t understand. We finished the ceremony, put the kids in the car and then Marc went back in to speak to the priest. He explained that our son has autism and he is non-verbal and doesn’t understand. The priest then began to raise his voice and tell my husband that he should not have been playing in church and that it was a distraction to him trying to perform the baptismal ceremony. My husband told him that he thought a priest, of all people, would be more sympathetic to a child with special needs, that he was completely unprofessional and ruined our celebration. He told him our family deserved an apology. The priest came outside to speak to our family but instead of apologizing he began to try to justify the reason he kicked our child out, again saying he was distracting him. At this point, I told my husband let’s go. I have been with Christ the King Church in Hillside since I was a small child. I attended the catholic school across the street from kindergarten through 8th grade. I have never had a negative experience and thought nothing of having my third child baptized in this church like the others. I’m just so upset still, and I will be reporting this priest to the archdiocese. He needs to be educated on tolerance and acceptance. The Bible speaks of welcoming all God’s children! Where is the compassion and plain human decency? He needs to be more sensitive and respectful in addressing a child, especially one with special needs. We are our child’s advocate. This behavior is completely unacceptable! Our biggest regret is not walking out in that moment. I think this is why this is weighing so heavy on me still the next day. (Father Luke, I’d like to speak to your manager. 🙏🏼 Dear God, you’ve got a reckless one down here.) 👎 #VoiceforNicholasOn a positive note: Sofia looked beautiful in the dress her godmother bought her. 🥰 She enjoyed the celebration, unknowing of all the drama that took place on her special day. She loved being with family and her loving God parents. Thank you to everyone who celebrated with us. We wish we could’ve invited ALL our family, but we want everyone safe with coronavirus still out there. We hope we will be safely together with everyone again soon. God Bless Sofia! 🙏🏼

Posted by Kerry's Autism Journey on Sunday, August 9, 2020