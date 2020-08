Rose McGowan y Alyssa Milano se enfrentan de nuevo en Twitter por razones políticas

View this post on Instagram

I WON! I beat a (in my opinion) super creep in court. He was suing me for defamation because I called him a Rat Fucker. Luckily, the judge could find no legal definition for the term Rat Fucker and was clearly not impressed by his double dealing. Jose Baez – the powerful lawyer who got Casey Anthony & Aaron Hernandez off- was representing me in my drug case that (in my very expert opinion) was orchestrated by the Monster We*nste*n. This (in my expert opinion) Rat Fucker lawyer disappeared off my case popping up days later representing the Monster in the NY rape trial. I knew I couldn’t trust anyone involved. There were no prints on the cocaine baggie that turned up in my missing wallet days later after it was stolen from my backpack on a plane on my way to a PUBLICIZED APPEARANCE. They got me on planes because I can’t use a fake name when flying. I was facing TEN YEARS on a felony charge in Virginia. TEN YEARS. This was during the period where EVERY PART OF MY LIFE was infiltrated by Israeli and British spies hired by the Monster on the recommendation of former Prime Minister Ehud Barak of Israel. This was the level of power after me. I had handcuffs on me BEFORE my rapist did. In my hideous mugshot, you can see the pain on my face. Monsters. All of them. So. I won. Hahaha. Eat much S*** Jose Baez, esq. and Rat Fucker, I beat you and I will continue to beat all of you. #law #framed #believe #BarronHarrisHealey