La asombrosa transformación de un gato que pasó del ser el más triste al más feliz del mundo

Los animales son seres vivos altamente inteligentes y aunque a veces se dude, también poseen diferentes sentimientos, los cuales pueden expresarlos de un sinfín de maneras, así como lo hizo “Bruce Willis”, un gato de 7 años que ha ganado notoriedad en Instagram al pasar de ser el felino más triste al más feliz de todo el mundo.
Hasta hace un año, el gato vivía en la calle hasta que alguien lo llevó a un refugio de animales en Minnesota. El animal tenía cicatrices por todo el cuerpo, dientes astillados, así como heridas en un ojo y problemas con su sistema inmunológico.
Esto conmovió el corazón de una mujer llamada Sara, el cual no dudó ni un solo minuto en adoptarlo, pese a que al principio, tenía sus dudas.
“No voy a mentir, la idea de adoptar a un gato que era callejero con varios problemas de salud me asustaba. No mejoró cuando estaba a punto de rellenar el papeleo y el personal del refugio me dijo que necesitaría cirugía dental. Me dije a mí misma que todavía podía dar marcha atrás, pero al mirarle a los ojos tristes, también me di cuenta de que no podía dejarlo allí”, detalló.
Lo que vino después también fue complicado para la mujer, pues tuvo que sortear muchos gastos con el veterinario, así como invertir en alimento especial para su mascota debido a diversas alergias que presentaba.
Sin embargo, todo valió la pena al ver cómo el gato dejó de tener un semblante tan devastador y que no tiene que ver nada con el de ahora.
El video de la transformación de “Bruce Willis” fue compartido en su cuenta de Instagram, en donde supera los 95,000 seguidores. El clip tiene ya más de 35,000 reproducciones y cientos de comentarios en donde los usuarios muestran su compasión por este gato.
A year ago today, I left work early to go to @animalhumanemn. I had been there several times to visit a cat named Bruce Willis. This day was different, though, because this day I was bringing him home. I’m not going to lie, the thought of adopting a former stray with several health issues scared me. It didn’t get better when I was about to fill out the paperwork and the shelter staff told me he would need dental surgery. It certainly didn’t get better when people visited his little room and he started biting them in their legs as they were trying to leave 🙈 I told myself that I could still back out, but as I looked into his sad eyes, I also realized that I couldn’t leave him there. When I saw his reaction when I brought him home, my worries went away. I’ve never seen a happier cat before! But let me be honest, we didn’t live happily ever after right away. There were many times I asked myself if I had done the right thing. Before I got him, I had never administered medications to a cat before. Now I had to do it up to 15 times a day. Sleepless nights, costly vet bills, behavioral issues, food allergies…it turned me into a wreck. I’m telling you this not to diminish our story in any way, but so that other people who are facing the same problems know that they’re not alone. It didn’t happen overnight, but slowly, our days got better. I found food that he could eat, he didn’t need any more medications, and he started sleeping all night next to me on what has now become his pillow. Today it has been one year since I brought him home and I wouldn’t change a thing. So much has happened in our lives and in the world since then, and I’m so happy to have him by my side. Happy Gotcha Day, Brucie ❤️❤️❤️
El video se hizo rápidamente viral, logrando en unos días más de 26.500 ‘me gusta’ y más de 1.000 comentarios en la red social.
