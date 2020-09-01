El diminuto bikini de Lis Vega que deja ver sus espectaculares curvas

Lis Vega se convirtió en la sensación de redes sociales al enseñar sus encantos dorándose al sol.
Hace unas horas, la actriz y cantante elevó algunos grados la temperatura de sus admiradores gracias a una foto que compartió en Instagram donde aparece posando de perfil con un diminuto bikini que dejó ver sus torneadas piernas y parte de su retaguardia.
” UNA DE MIS GRANDES VIRTUDES, LA PACIENCIA, 🕉🕉🕉🕉🕉 #VUELOLIBRE BUENOS TIEMPOS POR VIVIR DE LA MANO DE DIOS”, escribió la cubana en la imagen que ha generado cientos de elogios.
Por si no fuera suficiente, hace unos días Lis también deleitó la pupila al aparecer con unos infartantes trikinis, uno en color amarillo y otro en tono blanco.
View this post on Instagram
EL AMOR SE SIENTE, NO SE ELIGE. 🦋🦋🦋 MI TATUAJE DE MARIPOSA DICE LO QUE SOY.COMO ME SIENTO 🦋🦋🦋🦋 #VUELOLIBRE 🕉🕉🕉🕉 HACIA DENTRO CADA DIA.#lACLAVEESTAENELAMOR #OMNAMASHIVAYA @theboyssilvershop 🔝🔝🔝🔝🔝 #plata #joyeria #SILVERJEWELRY #summer #verano #miami #silver #accesorios #TRAJEDEBAÑO @shineswimwear_ #mylife #AQUIYAHORA #love #fashion #style @acquabluecollection #sombrero #mystyle #fashionwoman #miami #fit #fitmotivacion
View this post on Instagram
Aun con mis alas rotas, aun con el alma hecha pedazos, aun sin ver luz entre tanta oscuridad, aun sin ganas de seguir, AUN CON HOMICIDAS.DE LA EVOLUSION, LOS CAMBIOS Y LA FELICIDAD, YO JAMAS ME RENDIRE MIENTRAS RESPIRE, TENDRE FE, ESPERANZA Y AMOR PARA LEVANTARME UN MILLON DE VECES. QUE QUEDE MUY CLARO QUE SOY UNA ETERNA GUERRERA DE LA LUZ .🙌🙌🙌 #LAPOETADELOURBANO #LACLAVEESTAENELAMOR LINDA NOCHE LLENA DE PAZ EN SUS ALMAS.🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋 #VUELOLIBRE #NEVERGIVEUP #SINMIEDO 🕉
Te puede interesar:
Recibe gratis los titulares sobre tus celebridades favoritas diariamente en tu email