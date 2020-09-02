Dove Cameron, la estrella de “Descendants”, se muestra desnuda, cubriéndose sólo con papel

En la vida real, la personalidad de Dove Cameron es muy distinta a la de los personajes que ha interpretado en películas y series de Disney. La actriz compartió en Instagram más fotografías tomadas en sus vacaciones, y ahora se lució en bikini bajo una cascada.
Los fans de Dove han quedado gratamente complacidos con las imágenes que muestran a la actriz desnuda y sólo cubriéndose con papel, en un homenaje a Brigitte Bardot que hizo para la portada de la revista digital Story and Rain.
View this post on Instagram
"We're born watching stuff from @disney, and we have this idea of everything that comes with it. Then, we put the people who work within the realm of Disney into that same category, as though they’re meant to be cut from the same kind of cartoonish cloth."➖@dovecameron on the reality of her image. Read more Dove Cameron [UNCOVERED], exclusively on StoryAndRain.com.
Actualmente Dove Cameron trabaja en dos películas –“Isaac” y “Vengeance”– que se estrenarán el año próximo y que muestran a la actriz en personajes alejados ya del concepto infantil y juvenil que manejó en la saga de los filmes “Descendants”.
View this post on Instagram
hi guys! so, i’ve been staying off of social media for mental health reasons, but, wanted to stop by to remind: with the COVID-19 virus impacting so many different groups of people more heavily than others (elderly who cannot leave their houses due to higher mortality risk, families who don’t get paid sick leave & can’t afford childcare when their children’s schools close, medical professionals, children who rely on school-provided food, homeless individuals) it is EVERYONE’S responsibility to stay home and participate in social distancing, even if you don’t feel at risk/ feel you will be less affected. remember: you can be a carrier with hardly any symptoms. PLEASE help slow/stop the spread of this illness with discipline and empathy, and STAY HOME. the best way to stop the spread is to behave like you already have it. in my next post i’ll talk about healthy quarantine/home experiences/activities we can all do together to make it more bearable!
