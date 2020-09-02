Rihanna ha retomado el contacto con el ex que la golpeó, Chris Brown

La noche de los Grammy de 2009 cambió para siempre la vida y la carrera de Chris Brown, no por las dos nominaciones con que partía al inicio de la entrega de premios y que no se tradujeron en galardones, sino por la brutal paliza que le propinó a su entonces novia Rihanna mientras se encontraban a solas en un coche en marcha.
El rapero acabó siendo condenado a cinco años de libertad condicional por asalto y agresión y se le impuso una orden de alejamiento, pese a lo cual los dos se reconciliaron brevemente en 2013 después de que ella pidiera que se modificaran los términos de esa medida cautelar para que pudieran retomar el contacto.
Ahora la diva de Barbados ha desvelado que llevan tiempo trabajando en su amistad y a día de hoy están “muy, muy unidos”.
View this post on Instagram
Aún está en la memoria de los seguidores de la cantante #Rihanna, el episodio que involucró una fuerte golpiza perpetrada por su novio, el también cantante #ChrisBrown. El suceso trascendió como pocos y el artista hasta amenazó con matarla. Casi 12 años después de esa agresión física la cantante sorprendió a todos confesando que todavía ama a su expareja y “probablemente siempre lo hará”. . Vía: Diario Libre
“Hemos recuperado la confianza. Nos queremos y lo más probable es que siempre lo hagamos”, ha afirmado en una entrevista al podcast ‘Oprah Winfrey‘s SuperSoul Conversations’. “Y eso no va a cambiar nunca. No es algo que puedas ignorar si alguna vez has estado enamorado”.
La cantante define a Chris como su “primer gran amor”, y cree que probablemente nunca vuelva a querer a nadie como le quiso a él. Por eso se siente incapaz de seguir adelante con su vida si él es infeliz o está solo. Sin embargo, también ha dejado claro que no están sopesando la posibilidad de darse otra oportunidad como pareja.
“Él tiene una relación, y yo estoy soltera, pero hemos mantenido una estrecha amistad desde que se retiró la orden de alejamiento. Lo hemos conseguido con esfuerzo, poco a poco, y no ha sido fácil, eso desde luego”, ha desvelado.
La reconciliación de la intérprete con su padre, Ronald Fenty, con quien apenas se habló durante años, le hizo darse cuenta de que también debía perdonar a su exnovio.
“Pensaba que también odiaba a Chris, pero luego comprendí que era amor, pero desvirtuado. Parecía odio porque eran unos sentimientos feos, de rabia, y se habían contaminado. Y comprendí que debía perdonarle porque aún le quería. En cuanto lo acepté, comencé a vivir de nuevo”, ha asegurado.
View this post on Instagram
TMZ – Rihanna's still in love with Chris Brown … and she probably always will be. RiRi made the revelation to Oprah on her 'Supersoul Conversations' podcast nearly 12 years after Brown's brutal attack — punching Rihanna and threatening to kill her during an argument in his car. She told O … she and Chris have been working on their friendship again and are now very, very close friends — "We've built up a trust again, and that's … we love each other and we probably always will." Rihanna added, "That's not something we're ever going to change. That's not something you can shut off, if you've ever been in love." Rihanna — who made news after following CB on Twitter back in 2011 — also admitted that not long ago they also hung out while in St. Tropez after hitting up a mutual friend's party. She said her stomach turns when she sees him because, again, she still loves him. CB opened up back in 2017 about that horrific night back … revealing in his documentary, "Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life," he tasted blood on that night while also admitting there were MULTIPLE violent incidents during his relationship with Rihanna. That's all behind them now, according to Rihanna, who said, "I truly love him. So, the main thing for me is that he's at peace. I'm not at peace if he's a little unhappy or he's still lonely." Oprah also asked Rihanna if there's a chance she'll ever get back with CB … and she seemed to be open about it saying, "He's in a relationship of his own. I'm single but we have maintained a very close friendship ever since the restraining order has been dropped. We've just worked on it, little by little, and it has not been easy. It's not easy." #rihanna #riri #badgalriri #rihannaandchrisbrown #chrisbrownandrihanna #chrisbrown #chrisbreezy #rihannanavy #relationship #forgiveness #boyfriendandgirlfriend #love #friendship #oprah #oprahwinfrey #inlove
Recibe gratis los titulares sobre tus celebridades favoritas diariamente en tu email