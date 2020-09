Eva Longoria inspira y ayuda a mujeres latinas a través de la comunidad “She Se Puede”

View this post on Instagram

This is my She Se Puede moment! This 📸 was taken when I was directing right after my son was born. Breastfeeding on set, pumping milk on my breaks, and directing a television show was challenging. But I did it! And I knew I could because we (Latinas) can accomplish anything! 💪🏽 Follow @she_sepuede and celebrate a moment you're proud of with #shesepuede for a chance to be featured.