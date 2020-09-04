María Elisa Camargo se luce en el desierto con un bikini de tiras

María Elisa Camargo ha obtenido muy buenas críticas por su trabajo en “Pandemonium”, una película que se rodó en su totalidad durante la cuarentena, y de la que parte de sus ganancias serán destinadas para ayuda de personas afectadas por el COVID-19.
Pero la bella actriz no olvida complacer a sus seguidores en Instagram, y esta vez lo hizo con un TBT que la muestra muy sexy en el festival cultural Burning Man de Black Rock City, Nevada, el año pasado. Luciendo su figura en un pequeño bikini negro de tiras, María Elisa aparece en el desierto, y complementó la imagen con el mensaje “Ahí estaría. Ahí estaré. #TBT )’( 🔥”.
**Highlight** For years I’ve been passionately sharing my experience at this magical super-successful social experiment – a parenthesis from following a system that doesn’t represent our interests (or essence) at all… A week of indulging in a refreshing and awakening culture in which your value comes from what you contribute (and you feel complete and realize ego-happiness will never be real, full happiness). I always gave the same example: “It can be as simple as this: I wanna make a Latino sexy “CarWash” for dusty people – with the reggaeton, the bikinis, sponges, sprayers, some lavender drops and a shot of “Guaro” (Colombian aguardiente) in the end”. Well, this was the year when the dream came true and it was EPIC. The real magic happened when every person from my camp started to integrate (this was improvised and not scheduled- I wasn’t coming to the burn this year until 3 days before!). So this went from a tiny speaker and a friend spraying while I danced and cleaned… to a massive sound system blasting Perreo and an UPGRADED treat that included deep massages, rose + aloe face spraying (by the most gorgeous girls you’ll ever see), Spanking!! (if you saw her you’d beg for it) frozen grapes and Guaro ALL AT THE SAME TIME! Committed for hours! I can’t describe people’s faces. Can’t describe the feeling of providing that same magic I get from the playa. So thankful to my @tierra.bomba family for rocking it like that, on such a HOT day! Wow. Los amo. So yeah, it’s not just about parties and drugs. You also get to wash testicles and boobs…. a LOT. 🍈🍈🍈🍈🍈🍈💦 #Therapy
Language is such a beautiful technology, but a very limited tool when it comes to describing deep spiritual experiences. Thankful for a weekend of awakening and transformation. Feeling more free than ever. Playful. In touch with my inner child. With so much LOVE to give. Tulum, you’re magical. Still downloading…….. —- El lenguaje es una tecnología maravillosa, pero se queda corto cuando de describir experiencias espirituales se trata. Agradecida con el alma por un fin de semana de despertar y transformación. Sintiéndome más libre que nunca. Jugando. En contacto con mi niña interior. Con tanto AMOR para dar. Tulum, eres mágico. Aún procesando….
En otras fotos, la ecuatoriana se dejó ver en traje de baño negro durante sus vacaciones. María Elisa Camargo ha sabido aprovechar el tiempo, y para promover sus nuevos proyectos recurre a las conferencias de prensa virtuales.
This #TBT is also a celebration of our magnificent PLANET EARTH. Yesterday I spent the afternoon honoring this magical place that we live in, hosting a beautiful live event, the “People For The Planet Summit”, their first edition ever and my first time hosting in English.. what a thrill! Thank you @pelacase for the invitation and for trusting my work, I had a blast and learned SO MUCH about the ways that we as consumers can make a difference by changing our habits and getting informed. It’s crazy how much we can do (and I doesn’t even require too much effort or money), have you seen our planet flourish now that we’re not around? If that doesn’t teach us a lesson, nothing will. Let’s make a positive impact together 💕🌈 You can watch the full video here: https://youtu.be/B5HDs35E3hg (or swipe up in my IG story 😘) ——— Este #TBT es también una celebración “atrasada” de nuestro planeta mágico. Ayer pasé el día honrando este hogar maravilloso que tenemos, conduciendo (por primera vez en inglés) la primera edición de “People for the Planet Summit” donde se discutió ampliamente cómo solucionar el problema de los excesos de plástico, cómo apoyar la sostenibilidad en las empresas de moda y alimentos, mejor dicho, todo el espectro de la misión y responsabilidad que tenemos nosotros, los consumidores, de reducir nuestro impacto negativo en el planeta. MUY muy interesante. No toma dinero o esfuerzo enorme, es cuestión de educarnos y cambiar nuestros hábitos. Aquí el link para todo el evento: https://youtu.be/B5HDs35E3hg ——— GRACIAS POR TANTA MAGIA, TIERRA DIVINA!! #TBT
