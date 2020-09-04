María Elisa Camargo se luce en el desierto con un bikini de tiras

View this post on Instagram

**Highlight** For years I’ve been passionately sharing my experience at this magical super-successful social experiment – a parenthesis from following a system that doesn’t represent our interests (or essence) at all… A week of indulging in a refreshing and awakening culture in which your value comes from what you contribute (and you feel complete and realize ego-happiness will never be real, full happiness). I always gave the same example: “It can be as simple as this: I wanna make a Latino sexy “CarWash” for dusty people – with the reggaeton, the bikinis, sponges, sprayers, some lavender drops and a shot of “Guaro” (Colombian aguardiente) in the end”. Well, this was the year when the dream came true and it was EPIC. The real magic happened when every person from my camp started to integrate (this was improvised and not scheduled- I wasn’t coming to the burn this year until 3 days before!). So this went from a tiny speaker and a friend spraying while I danced and cleaned… to a massive sound system blasting Perreo and an UPGRADED treat that included deep massages, rose + aloe face spraying (by the most gorgeous girls you’ll ever see), Spanking!! (if you saw her you’d beg for it) frozen grapes and Guaro ALL AT THE SAME TIME! Committed for hours! I can’t describe people’s faces. Can’t describe the feeling of providing that same magic I get from the playa. So thankful to my @tierra.bomba family for rocking it like that, on such a HOT day! Wow. Los amo. So yeah, it’s not just about parties and drugs. You also get to wash testicles and boobs…. a LOT. 🍈🍈🍈🍈🍈🍈💦 #Therapy