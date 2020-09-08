Influencer “Ethan Is Supreme”, con más de medio millón de seguidores en Instagram, muere por sobredosis de opiáceos

El influencer Ethan Peters, conocido en redes como “Ethan Is Supreme”, murió de una sobredosis de oxicodona para combatir el dolor, reportan preliminarmente medios nacionales.
Peters, experto en temas de belleza, habría consumido en exceso Percocets, un analgésico opiáceo, según reveló una de sus mejores amigas, Ava Louise, en los mensajes que ha estado compartiendo en Twitter desde el fin de semana.
If anyone talks negatively about my friend and his actions over the past year he was battling addiction. If anyone has anything negative to say about addiction I will come for you with a vengeance. Speak positively of Ethan. He was an artist & inspiration. So talented.
— Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) September 6, 2020
Ethan was well liked and well respected in the beauty industry. About a year ago he turned to drugs due to the pressure of being famous online at such a young age. He became problematic recently due to drug induced mania. He’s a good fucking person. He didn’t deserve to die.
— Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) September 6, 2020
My best friend in the entire world, my twin flame…..the only person there for me when I had no one. I love you Ethan, I am at a loss for words. I wish I knew how bad it was. I know what you’d want me to say to the Internet rn but I’m to heartbroken to say it. Rip ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EjQdm0JVxE
— Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) September 5, 2020
“La adicción es una enfermedad”, tuiteó la también influencer . “En semanas recientes yo tuve que sacar aparte a Ethan y conversar con él sobre su uso (de narcóticos). Toda las personas cercanas a él estaban asustadas. Yo solo deseo haber tratado más fuertemente. Yo deseo haberle gritado más. Yo deseo no haberle permitido ni una de las pastillas que tomó”, se lamentó la joven.
“Mi mejor amigo en el mundo entero, mi llama gemela…la única persona para mí cuando yo no tenía a nadie”, agregó Louis. ”Te amo Ethan, me faltan las palabras. Yo deseo haber sabido cuando malo era. Yo sé que es lo que te gustaría que dijera por internet, pero tengo el corazón demasiado roto. Rip.”, puntualizó.
Peters, de 17 años y con más de medio millón de seguidores solo en Instagram, inició su canal en YouTube en el 2017. Adquirió fama con sus maquillajes extravagantes. Empezó a maquillar a los 12 años.
View this post on Instagram
I was gonna do a cool caption but all I could think about was the old commercials of the smokers with their voice boxes and how I’m going to turn into that LMFAO 💀 you puff bar bitches are just gonna have Bluetooth voice boxes – @hauslabs liner @jeffreestarcosmetics pink shadow @milkmakeup foundation
View this post on Instagram
Growing up in the social media industry a lot of influence is taken from black culture as a white person in this industry it would be wrong for me not to give back and use my platform to spread love and change. BREONNA TAYLOR’S story impacted me in a way I can’t put into words, an innocent young black womens life was cut short. She should still be here celebrating her 27th birthday. – – That being said I personally donated $5k to different bail bond organizations for people who have been fighting for her story to be heard. I would also like to donate another $5k to people who need it. so pls share this on ur story or w someone who needs help with medical bills from the protests or any black owned stores that have been affected from the protests or COVID-19 or just anyone who needs help with anything. – Minnesota freedom fund is linked in my bio and please stay signing petitions! It only takes 2 mins #blm 🙌🏻🙌🏼🙌🏽🙌🏾🙌🏿
View this post on Instagram
Thank you to everyone who supports me and has shopped from @hellboymerch, with that being said I’m dropping the Hellboy Flame glasses and ALL SALES WILL BE DONATED TO BLACK ORGANIZATIONS THAT NEED IT! LINK IN BIO EVERY SALE = DONATION 🙌🏻🙌🏽🙌🏾🙌🏿 #blacklivesmatter I wanted to do something I know you guys would think is super cute as well as help the community with the platform I have! First off the glasses are mad fucking cute and second off your donating🤷🏻♀️ so why the fuck wouldn’t u wanna look cute and donate!
Pero, aparentemente, los vacíos de Peters superaban su fama.
El padre del joven, Gerald, dijo a Fox News que la “cultura de la cancelación” que se alimenta de las redes sociales lo afectó emocionalmente.
“La cultura de desechar en la que nos encontramos le añadió peso a su corazón. El solo quería inspirar, hacer reír a la gente, romper las fronteras de lo que es aceptable en nuestro mundo para la gente joven”, dijo el progenitor a quien su hijo maquilló en vivo en el programa Pickler & Ben cuanto tenía 15 años.
Gerald confirmó que encontró a su hijo en su habitación a eso de las 11 a.m., aunque no está claro la fecha en que falleció el artista.
Recibe gratis los titulares sobre tus celebridades favoritas diariamente en tu email