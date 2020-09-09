5 Famosos que ocultaron sus enfermedades

La muerte de Chadwick Boseman fue sin duda un hecho que tomó por sorpresa a muchos. El actor había sido diagnosticado con cáncer de colón hace 4 años pero prefirió no revelar su enfermedad al medio. Y así como él han habido otras celebridades que han ocultado sus batallas, aquí te dejamos algunas de ellas.
1. Robin Williams
El actor siempre se había mostrado ante las cámaras como una persona relajada y muy alegre, sin embargo vivió por años una terrible depresión que prefirió no contar al mundo. Esto lo llevó a terminar con su vida en el año 2014.
2. Alan Rickman
La muerte del actor de Harry Potter tomó por sorpresa a los fans de la saga. Él ocultó al mundo su cáncer de páncreas y murió en el 2016.
3. Selena Gomez
La cantante y actriz comenzó a tener problemas de salud en el 2013, sin embargo poco se sabía de eso. Un año después reveló que padecía lupus, una enfermedad que la ha llevado al hospital en varias ocasiones.
4. Avril Lavigne
La cantante reveló que fue diagnosticada con la enfermedad de Lyme en el año 2015, luego de haber luchado contra el padecimiento un año antes.
5. Steve Jobs
La dura batalla del genio informático contra el cáncer de páncreas duró aproximadamente 20 años, en los cuales no habló del tema. Finalmente falleció en 2011 debido a esta enfermedad.
