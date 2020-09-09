Selena Gomez luce al estilo de Frida Kahlo en su sesión para la revista Allure

Selena Gomez ha engalanado la portada del número de septiembre de la revista Allure, especialmente dedicado a la belleza. La cantante aparece muy sexy, con un look al estilo de Frida Khalo en su peinado.
From her support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement to talking about the need for change in the upcoming election, @SelenaGomez doesn’t shy away from speaking up about social justice. “A lot of my family were immigrants who created lives for themselves in the United States,” she says. “I’m proud of that side of who I am.” Last year, she produced the documentary ‘Living Undocumented,’ which follows the lives of real families torn apart by the U.S.’s current immigration policies. “I wanted to do something that would make people uncomfortable, that would force people to watch something that maybe they just don’t want to see, or don’t understand,” says Selena. Link in bio to read the full #AllureBestofBeauty cover story. — Photography by @micaiahcarter Styling by @ariannephillips Hair by @marissa.marino Makeup by #selenagomez with direction from @hungvanngo Nails by @tombachik Production by @ctdinc Story by @jess_chia
Pop star, actor, producer, and now beauty entrepreneur @SelenaGomez is the cover star on our October #AllureBestofBeauty issue! 🌟 The @RareBeauty founder chats with contributing editor @jess_chia about her stellar journey: First, as one of the first Latinx actors to anchor a Disney Channel show, then as a pop star with three chart-topping albums, and now, her latest endeavor as the founder of her very own beauty brand. When asked how she settled on the name, Selena says, “I had always wanted the name Rare. [The word] has become the identity of my brand and who I want to be, which is showing people that being diverse and different, whatever was happening, I wanted it to feel like you were included.” Hits newsstands 09/22. #Linkinbio our full cover interview with Selena. — Photography by @micaiahcarter Styling by @ariannephillips Hair by @marissa.marino Makeup by #selenagomez with direction from @hungvanngo Nails by @tombachik Production by @ctdinc
Thank you @allure for including @rarebeauty in the #AllureBestOfBeauty issue! 💄💋 By the way -did you register to VOTE? Photographer: @micaiahcarter Stylist: @ariannephillips Hair: @marissa.marino Makeup: ME using @rarebeauty with direction on Zoom from @hungvanngo Nails: @tombachik Story by: @jess_chia
En su faceta como productora, la cantante está promoviendo su nuevo proyecto fílmico “The broken hearts gallery”, y en su cuenta de Instagram escribió un mensaje para sus fans: “Estoy emocionada por producir una película dirigida y escrita por una cineasta debutante @nkrinsky. Aunque pueden ver este filme en algunos cines, recuerden que el COVID-19 no es fake news -así que por favor sigan las pautas de seguridad para disfrutar la experiencia de ver la película con los menores riesgos posibles”.
@brokenheartsgallery finally comes out on Friday! I am excited to produce a film directed and written by a first time female filmmaker @nkrinsky. Although you can see this movie in some theaters, remember that COVID-19 is not fake news -so please follow safety guidelines in order to enjoy the movie experience with the lowest risk possible. Oh and here is a special trailer we made featuring my song “Souvenir” 🎵. @sonypictures @mandyteefey
Selena Gomez también se encuentra celebrando que esta semana ha conseguido tener el debut más alto -en el número 13- dentro de la lista Hot 100 de Billboard, con su nuevo sencillo “Ice cream”, en colaboración con el grupo de pop coreano Blackpink.
Having been in the public eye since age 10, #SelenaGomez has endured much scrutiny. Still, she’s stayed consistently vocal and candid about her mental health. “After years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolar. I wanted to know everything about it, and it took the fear away,” she shares on an Instagram Live with Miley Cyrus. Her passion for learning more also led to the launch of @RareBeauty’s Rare Impact Fund, which aims to increase access to mental health resources over the next 10 years. Link in bio for more of Selena’s #AllureBestofBeauty cover story. — Photography by @micaiahcarter Styling by @ariannephillips Hair by @marissa.marino Makeup by @selenagomez with direction from @hungvanngo Nails by @tombachik Production by @ctdinc Story by @jess_chia
She may be one of the most followed social media figures in the world (almost 360M followers across platforms and counting), but @SelenaGomez limits her media intake in an effort to create a healthier headspace for herself. She doesn’t read the comments, doesn’t post on TikTok (though Selena’s team sporadically does for her), and she definitely doesn’t google herself. “I honestly can’t. I’m strong in a lot of ways, but I think I just have way too much of a sensitive heart,” Selena explains. #linkinbio for more of the October #AllureBestofBeauty cover story. In newsstands 09/22. — Photography by @micaiahcarter Styling by @ariannephillips Hair by @marissa.marino Makeup by #selenagomez with direction from @hungvanngo Nails by @tombachik Production by @ctdinc Story by @jess_chia
Watch queen @SelenaGomez bless all of us during her October #AllureBestofBeauty cover shoot ✨👏🏽 For safety measures, the shoot was done at a reduced capacity which called for Selena herself to act as both the model and the makeup artist (with help from her go-to pro @HungVanngo over Zoom). “I had never done that before. I was a little stressed but I was definitely proud to be wearing @RareBeauty,” says #SelenaGomez. // Video: @yeahokayali
