El asombroso detalle que esta novia tuvo con su hijastro el día de su boda

Para muchos, casarse implica no solamente unir tu vida con la de tu pareja, sino también formar lazos para toda la vida con la familia de la otra persona, algo que no siempre se lleva como miel sobre hojuelas, sobretodo cuando existen hijos de por medio.
Sin embargo, hay hombres y mujeres muy inteligentes que saben lidiar con esta situación, logrando que su “hijastro” o “hijastro” en realidad se vuelva un hijo más, lo cual le dará armonía a esa familia.
Pero, ¿cómo conquistar el corazón de un menor sin hacerle creer que quieres volverte su mamá o papá?
Puedes tener un detalle como el que tuvo una mujer llamada Rebekah Ryan Seabolt, el cual se ha vuelto viral, pues en el día de su boda, tuvo un gesto muy especial para con Jude, el hijo de su ahora esposo Tyler.
View this post on Instagram
We spent the week at the beach with family watching these precious cousins play freely without fear of being killed or judged because of the color of their skin. I’m praying that these white kids grow up learning how to love ALL people! No matter their race, gender, religious views, SOS, political views, or beliefs. Not a single person is better than the other and we’re all on this earth to work together in love. It’s easy to want to shield your kids from all the hate that is going on in the world right now, but what good would that do in the long run? Until I took the opportunity to listen to the experiences of my fellow black friends, I was blind to the racism that absolutely still exists in our world today. In small ways and in big ways, daily! It has to stop. May our children today be raised to be the change the world needs for the future. #blacklivesmatter
Resulta ser que en redes sociales han causado furor las fotos del día de la boda de Rebekah y Tyler, ya que durante meses, la novia estuvo pensando en algo que también hiciera sentir muy especial a Jude en ese día tan significativo.
View this post on Instagram
Seeing Jude’s emotions all over his face when he saw me for the first time pulled all of my heart strings! 😭 I’m so honored to help raise this boy with his Daddy. Before the wedding, Jude frequently asked if he was going to get a ring since Daddy and I were getting one. I wanted to do something special for him so I bought the smallest “rose gold” ring I could find on Etsy and had “forever family ❤️ 6.26.2020” engraved in it. He loved it! (Even though he’s already lost it on one of his many adventures 😉) #ashahphotography #suddenlyseabolt
Seabolt recordó que en el día en que ella y Tyler se comprometieron, el pequeño Jude les dijo que también deseaba tener un anillo como el de ellos; así que ella le mandó a hacer uno muy especial al niño, el cual tenía la inscripción “forever family” (familia para siempre) junto con la fecha de la boda.
View this post on Instagram
Posted @withregram • @ashahphotography More on the Seabolt family…🖤 “Throughout our engagement, Tyler’s son asked us several times “do I get a ring too?”, so when I was thinking of how I could make him feel special and included on our day, I knew exactly what I needed to do. I browsed through Etsy for the smallest “rose gold” band I could find and had “Forever Family” engraved on it along with our wedding date. I knew the perfect time to give it to him would be during our first look before the ceremony. Right after he saw me for the first time I explained to him what I got for him and he was so excited to have a “rose gold” band like his daddy and me. He proudly showed that ring to EVERYONE! (Even though he’s since lost it twice and it was squashed by a car in the road 😉 #parenting, right?) Becoming a step-parent is one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. These pictures highlight one of our best days together as a family, but reality involves a lot more mess, stress, and learning curves… especially for me as I adjust to joining an instant-family during a global pandemic. Even though it’s hard, I am incredibly grateful, honored, and humbled to be on this journey with my boys and look forward to the years ahead of making memories and going through life together. ♥️” – Rebekah Seabolt
Minutos antes de iniciar la boda, Rebekah se arrodilló frente a Jude y le entregó el anillo, hecho que quedó captado en fotografías y que retrata a la perfección la gran emoción que sintió el niño con este gran gesto de su madrastra.
Las fotos de la boda han recibido un sinfín de comentarios positivos, en donde la mayoría de los usuarios destacan la nobleza e inteligencia de esta mujer.
Recibe gratis las noticias más importantes y más leídas diariamente en tu email