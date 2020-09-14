El asombroso detalle que esta novia tuvo con su hijastro el día de su boda

View this post on Instagram

We spent the week at the beach with family watching these precious cousins play freely without fear of being killed or judged because of the color of their skin. I’m praying that these white kids grow up learning how to love ALL people! No matter their race, gender, religious views, SOS, political views, or beliefs. Not a single person is better than the other and we’re all on this earth to work together in love. It’s easy to want to shield your kids from all the hate that is going on in the world right now, but what good would that do in the long run? Until I took the opportunity to listen to the experiences of my fellow black friends, I was blind to the racism that absolutely still exists in our world today. In small ways and in big ways, daily! It has to stop. May our children today be raised to be the change the world needs for the future. #blacklivesmatter