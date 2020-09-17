Entretenimiento

“La gente aún quiere verme los pechos y tengo ¡62!”, declaró la sensual actriz Sharon Stone

La protagonista de la película "Bajos Instintos", Sharon Stone, afirmó que "Nunca" se sintió sexy
Sharon Stone.
Foto: Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for GQ Germany
Por: Showbiz

A pesar de que Sharon Stone tuvo que lidiar con la misma discriminación que el resto de actrices según iba cumpliendo años, y apenas trabajó de los 40 a los 60, en la actualidad su impresionante aspecto físico sigue haciendo sombra a su talento interpretativo.

“La gente aún quiere verme los pechos. ¡Y eso que tengo 62! No me lo puedo creer”, ha reconocido en una entrevista a la revista Town & Country. “A ver, yo nunca pensé que fuera sexy, pero cuando rodé ‘Bajos Instintos’ tuve que explorar mi lado más oscuro y aprender a aceptarlo. Ya no tengo miedo de mí misma, y creo que eso resulta sexy a ojos de los demás”.

Introducing Town & Country's October 2020 issue, featuring the inimitable @sharonstone on the cover. The Basic Instinct and Casino star—shot for T&C at L.A.'s legendary Dawnridge, the former home of @tonyduquetteofficial—is back and better than ever in the stylish, scary new @mrrpmurphy @netflix series #Ratched. Stone talks to @hunterh about stardom, success, and speaking her mind.

Sharon compara su situación con la de otra estrella de cine admirada por su belleza, Marilyn Monroe, que nunca consiguió que se prestara atención a las películas en que no interpretaba el papel de sex-symbol.

“Resulta duro, porque todo el mundo espera que seas solo eso todo el tiempo”, ha lamentado.

Por otra parte, ella ha encontrado un nuevo filón para diversificar su carrera gracias a las plataformas de streaming: en 2018 protagonizó ‘Mosaic’ en la HBO y esta semana se estrena ‘Ratched’, la última creación de Ryan Murphy en Netflix en la que cuenta con un papel secundario.

“Mis arrugas parecían carreteras en la pantalla de cine. En televisión, ni las notas”, ha bromeado.

At 62, @sharonstone is a Hollywood icon—but it's not only her early roles that are worth watching. Today, she's happy to "be the old person, not the young person," and to reap the benefits of her wisdom. "At this point I have a little bit more of an elder sense of perspective, an elder sense of reality," she says, "so people younger than me don't have to go through as much shit as I went through."

