“La gente aún quiere verme los pechos y tengo ¡62!”, declaró la sensual actriz Sharon Stone

View this post on Instagram

Introducing Town & Country’s October 2020 issue, featuring the inimitable @sharonstone on the cover. The Basic Instinct and Casino star—shot for T&C at L.A.’s legendary Dawnridge, the former home of @tonyduquetteofficial—is back and better than ever in the stylish, scary new @mrrpmurphy @netflix series #Ratched. Stone talks to @hunterh about stardom, success, and speaking her mind. Elsewhere in the issue: Barbara Amiel gets her revenge in the month’s most talked-about memoir; @horaciosilva explores the panic sweeping American C-suites, @kristenvbateman goes inside fashion’s new Narnia, and so much more. Click the link in bio to read the full cover story, with photography by @michaelmuller7, and styling by @paris_libby.