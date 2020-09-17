“La gente aún quiere verme los pechos y tengo ¡62!”, declaró la sensual actriz Sharon Stone

A pesar de que Sharon Stone tuvo que lidiar con la misma discriminación que el resto de actrices según iba cumpliendo años, y apenas trabajó de los 40 a los 60, en la actualidad su impresionante aspecto físico sigue haciendo sombra a su talento interpretativo.
“La gente aún quiere verme los pechos. ¡Y eso que tengo 62! No me lo puedo creer”, ha reconocido en una entrevista a la revista Town & Country. “A ver, yo nunca pensé que fuera sexy, pero cuando rodé ‘Bajos Instintos’ tuve que explorar mi lado más oscuro y aprender a aceptarlo. Ya no tengo miedo de mí misma, y creo que eso resulta sexy a ojos de los demás”.
View this post on Instagram
Introducing Town & Country’s October 2020 issue, featuring the inimitable @sharonstone on the cover. The Basic Instinct and Casino star—shot for T&C at L.A.’s legendary Dawnridge, the former home of @tonyduquetteofficial—is back and better than ever in the stylish, scary new @mrrpmurphy @netflix series #Ratched. Stone talks to @hunterh about stardom, success, and speaking her mind. Elsewhere in the issue: Barbara Amiel gets her revenge in the month’s most talked-about memoir; @horaciosilva explores the panic sweeping American C-suites, @kristenvbateman goes inside fashion’s new Narnia, and so much more. Click the link in bio to read the full cover story, with photography by @michaelmuller7, and styling by @paris_libby.
Sharon compara su situación con la de otra estrella de cine admirada por su belleza, Marilyn Monroe, que nunca consiguió que se prestara atención a las películas en que no interpretaba el papel de sex-symbol.
“Resulta duro, porque todo el mundo espera que seas solo eso todo el tiempo”, ha lamentado.
View this post on Instagram
“I think you have to choose how you want to age,” @sharonstone tells T&C in the October 2020 issue. “People look at me as a certain thing, and it gets in the way of them casting me as things I could play.” @mrrpmurphy certainly didn’t have that problem when he cast Stone in @ratchednetflix, the thrilling, twisted new series premiering September 18. Stone’s cover shoot, pictured, took place at Dawnridge, the house that serves as her character's home in the series—and the former home of her friend Tony Duquette. At the link in our bio, read more from Stone’s interview with @hunterh. Photography by @michaelmuller7, styling by @paris_libby.
Por otra parte, ella ha encontrado un nuevo filón para diversificar su carrera gracias a las plataformas de streaming: en 2018 protagonizó ‘Mosaic’ en la HBO y esta semana se estrena ‘Ratched’, la última creación de Ryan Murphy en Netflix en la que cuenta con un papel secundario.
“Mis arrugas parecían carreteras en la pantalla de cine. En televisión, ni las notas”, ha bromeado.
View this post on Instagram
At 62, @sharonstone is a Hollywood icon—but it’s not only her early roles that are worth watching. Today, she’s happy to “be the old person, not the young person,” and to reap the benefits of her wisdom. “At this point I have a little bit more of an elder sense of perspective, an elder sense of reality,” she says, “so people younger than me don’t have to go through as much shit as I went through.” At the link in our bio, find Stone’s full interview with @hunterh, where she talks candidly about career longevity, who she is now, and what the future holds (hint: lots more). Photography by @michaelmuller7, styling by @paris_libby, as seen in T&C’s October 2020 issue.
Te recomendamos
Recibe gratis los titulares sobre tus celebridades favoritas diariamente en tu email