Con un atrevido modelito, Jailyne Ojeda dejó expuestos sus voluptuosos atributos

I’m 22, I model, I invest in real estate, I do advertisement and get paid from my social media platforms since I’m an influencer and brand ambassador and I hustle every single day. but I still feel completely lost in life sometimes. I feel a lot of pressure and it stresses me out to the point where I shut everyone out. I don’t have to share this but I feel like people need to know that no one has a perfect life and no one has it all figured out. Life is about learning and growing as you go so don’t feel bad if you’re getting old and you’re still not where you want to be. We all move at our own pace and in order to succeed we need to fail to learn from our mistakes. @divamodafashioncouture