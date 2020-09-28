Penélope Cruz confesó qué la hizo caer en un terrible vicio

Los fans de Penélope Cruz recordarán que la atormentada artista a la que daba vida en la película ‘Vicky Cristina Barcelona’, por la que ganó un Oscar a mejor actriz, encadenaba los cigarrillos, y otro de sus papeles en la meca del cine, junto a Johnny Depp en ‘Blow’, también la mostraba fumando a menudo frente a las cámaras.
Al final, ese vicio acabó traspasando la frontera de la ficción y se convirtió en su único hábito poco recomendable hasta que se planteó seriamente la idea de tener hijos.
“No bebo, no fumo, y como de manera muy saludable. Siempre me he cuidado mucho y he llevado un estilo de vida saludable”, ha desvelado en una entrevista al suplemento Stellar. “Nunca he consumido alcohol, pero sí que hubo unos cuantos años durante los que fumé porque mis personajes también fumaban. Lo dejé en el momento en que decidí que iba a convertirme en madre”.
En la actualidad, la rutina de belleza de la actriz española -que tiene dos hijos con su marido Javier Bardem– es relativamente sencilla: además de apostar por una dieta equilibrada, también se asegura de descansar lo suficiente y recurre a la meditación para conseguirlo.
“Intento dormir ocho horas al día, si puedo, y hace poco he empezado a meditar de nuevo, lo cual me está ayudando a apreciar cada momento mucho más. Es el equivalente del gimnasio para el cuerpo; la meditación te ayuda a calmar la mente. Practicarla a diario mejora mi capacidad para relajarme”, ha explicado.
