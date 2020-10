Actriz de Beverly Hills 90210 dijo que el cáncer la hizo pensar en dejar videos y cartas para sus seres queridos

View this post on Instagram

This was a few years ago. Chemo resulted in hair falling out in clumps. I was devastated….I was sick, worried, stressed and the hair loss was just yet another reminder of how bad things were. I called @annemkortright and she said to me hang tight I’ll be right there. She jumped in her car, went and bought a shaver and got to me super quick. She made a horrible thing touching, funny, memorable, bearable. I have relied on her for countless years and she always shows up. Yes she’s beautiful but beauty is nothing if it isn’t outshined by the beauty inside. She radiates beauty from the inside and out. I know that my life is better with her in it. Many feel the same I’m sure but everyone should know that she is one of a kind. AM…. I treasure you, I depend on you and I love you so much. I hope I give back some of what you give to me and everyone else you impact. Thank you for being my friend. I love you to the moon and back. Damn isolation!! I wish I could be with you to hug you and share on this very special day…. the day you were born. Happy birthday. #bff #bananas #partneringood