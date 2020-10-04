Britney Spears presume su cuerpo en bikini al mojarse en el mar

View this post on Instagram

I am missing this !!!!! There is nothing like yoga 🧘‍♀️ on the beach …. just the sound of the waves 🌊 makes me so serene !!!!! You should try it if you are able to safely …. we as people are all filled with so much anxiety ….. taking a moment to breathe truly helps …. just know we are all in this together !!!! Stay strong and GOD BLESS 🏖🏖🏖🏖🏖🏖💋🤷‍♀️ !!!!!!! Pss I wish I had taken a picture of the social distance-style sandcastle 🏰 I built with a little girl ….. we had two huge white bird feathers on top of it ….. her mamma was so nice to me !!!!!