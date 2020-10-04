Britney Spears presume su cuerpo en bikini al mojarse en el mar

La cantante compartió con sus fans recuerdos de uno de sus viajes favoritos
Britney Spears.
Foto: Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Britney Spears ha declarado que una de las cosas que más le gusta hacer es viajar, y aprovechó sus redes sociales para compartir los mejores momentos que tuvo durante su estancia en Hawai, luciendo muy sexy.

La cantante publicó un video en el que aparece en bikini jugando en la playa, viendo peces y bronceándose junto al mar; en el mensaje con el que acompañó el clip Britney escribió que la gente del lugar hasta nombró una bebida (“Piña Britana”) en su honor.

Britney Spears lleva ya cuatro años de relación con su novio Sam Asghari, quien siempre la acompaña en sus viajes, tal y como lo dejó ver en otro video.

All you need is love and the beach …. @samasghari 🌸👙💋 !!!!!

