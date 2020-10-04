Sofía Vergara es la actriz mejor pagada del mundo, según Forbes

La colombiana Sofía Vergara comenzó su carrera en los años 90, apareció en algunos anuncios de televisión y ahora es la actriz mejor pagada del mundo. Así lo dio a conocer Forbes en su más reciente listado.
La carismática actriz de Modern Family ganó 43 millones de dólares. Luego del final de la serie, se convirtió en jurado de America’s Got Talent.
View this post on Instagram
TGIF…just got back from shooting one of my favorite holiday campaigns with St. Jude and want to show you what I wore. I love a good black jean and these are new this season 🖤🖤 They’re the Carmen Jean — a trouser fit, a flared bottom, and super great on your bum 😏😏 Let me know how you like them and tag me in your photos. I love seeing you in my #SofiaJeans
La revista Forbes informó que Sofía recibe ingresos por licencias en compañías como Walmart y Rooms To Go.
El podio lo complementan Angelina Jolie y Gal Gdot.
Melissa McCarthy, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Nicole Kidman, Ellen Pompeo, Elisabeth Moss y Viola Davis, cierran la lista del Top 10 de millonarias.
Sigue leyendo
Recibe gratis los titulares sobre tus celebridades favoritas diariamente en tu email