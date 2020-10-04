Sofía Vergara es la actriz mejor pagada del mundo, según Forbes

De Colombia para el mundo
La colombiana Sofía Vergara comenzó su carrera en los años 90, apareció en algunos anuncios de televisión y ahora es la actriz mejor pagada del mundo. Así lo dio a conocer Forbes en su más reciente listado.

La carismática actriz de Modern Family ganó 43 millones de dólares. Luego del final de la serie, se convirtió en jurado de America’s Got Talent.

La revista Forbes informó que Sofía recibe ingresos por licencias en compañías como Walmart y Rooms To Go.

El podio lo complementan Angelina Jolie y Gal Gdot.

Melissa McCarthy, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Nicole Kidman, Ellen Pompeo, Elisabeth Moss y Viola Davis, cierran la lista del Top 10 de millonarias.

