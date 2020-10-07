Acostada en el piso y usando tan sólo una tanga, Lady Gaga modela en topless

Lady Gaga se distingue por adoptar looks diferentes dependiendo del proyecto que realice, y sus seguidores han quedado encantados al verla usando una larga melena con brillos azules para promocionar su línea de maquillaje.
La cantante y actriz ha sorprendido a todos con su más reciente publicación en Instagram, donde aparece en topless y usando tan sólo una tanga. Acostada en el piso, Lady Gaga cubre su busto con su cabello y sus manos.
Lady Gaga está celebrando que es la artista más nominada este año en los premios MTV Europe, cuya entrega se llevará a cabo el 8 de noviembre. Ella compite en las categorías de Mejor Video, Mejor Artista Pop, Colaboración, Artista del Año, Artista de Estados Unidos, Canción del Año y Los Más Grandes Fans.
View this post on Instagram
One time I felt like I was crying so much it would never stop. Instead of fighting it, I thought bring it on, I can do hard things. @arianagrande I love you for your strength and friendship. Let’s show them what we’ve got. 👯♀️ #RAINONME out now! ⛈🗡 Video premiere at 10am PT / 1pm ET TOMORROW on my YouTube channel ⚔️💓
View this post on Instagram
I'm so happy to introduce you to the STUPID LOVE EYESHADOW PALETTE that we created inspired by #Chromatica. It's filled with bright shades for you to color with creativity, kindness, and LOVE. Now available on hauslabs.com globally, @amazon and @hauslabs IG checkout! 👩🎨🧑🎨👨🎨
Gaby Spanic se luce con un apretado vestido verde que deja ver su falta de ropa interior
Ana Bárbara posa junto al jacuzzi con sensual bikini amarillo
La hija de Lupillo Rivera posa en sexy bikini de animal print junto a la piscina
Recibe gratis los titulares sobre tus celebridades favoritas diariamente en tu email