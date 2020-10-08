Bella Thorne cumple 23 años: así fue como pasó de triunfar como ‘chica Disney’ a incursionar en la pornografía

A pesar de su corta edad y trayectoria, Bella Thorne se ha posicionado como una de las actrices más famosas y sensuales del medio. Nacida en Florida, la intérprete saltó a la fama cuando fue parte de los talentos de Disney en el año 2010.
Hoy la joven cumple 23 años, con una vida completamente diferente a sus inicios en la industria, pero demostrando cada día que su belleza natural sirve de inspiración para propios y extraños que la siguen desde que incursionó en el medio.
Thorne se dio a conocer en la serie “Shake It Up” junto a Zendaya, donde actuaba como una bailarina y cantante. Sin embargo, durante su infancia ya había estado en papeles menores cuando participó en “Entourage” y “The O.C.”.
Ha sido también parte de la emblemática “CSI” y tuvo un protagonismo relevante en la adaptación a la televisión de la película “Scream”. En el cine ha estado en algunas cintas como en “Alvin y Las Ardillas: Aventura Sobre Ruedas”, “Amityville: El Despertar” y en “The Babysitter”.
La polémica llegó a Bella Thorne cuando comenzó a exhibirse de manera sexualizada en sus redes sociales. Siendo señalada incluso por la actriz Whoopi Goldberg, Thorne ha utilizado su Instagram como un diario íntimo donde revela sus secretos más oscuros.
Como ella misma lo mostró en un post durante enero del 2018, sufrió abuso sexual durante su infancia razón por la cual, ella misma argumenta, tiene una libertad e inclinación profusa ante cualquier tema relacionado con el sexo.
“Abusaron de mí sexual y psicológicamente desde que recuerdo hasta que cumplí 14... cuando por fin tuve el coraje de cerrar mi puerta por la noche y sentarme a esperar. Toda la maldita noche. Esperando a que alguien se aprovechara de mí otra vez.
“Una y otra vez esperé para detenerlo y finalmente lo hice. Una y otra vez esperé a que se detuviera y finalmente lo hizo. Pero algunos de nosotros no somos tan afortunados de salir vivos. Por favor, resistan por cada alma maltratada” escribió en ese entonces en su perfil personal.
I was sexually abused and physically growing up from the day I can remember till I was 14..when I finally had the courage to lock my door at night and sit by it. All damn night. Waiting for someone to take advantage of my life again. Over and over I waited for it to stop and finally it did. But some of us aren't as lucky to get out alive. Please today stand up for every soul Mistreated. #timesup
Si algo ha caracterizado a Thorne es que, a pesar de siempre estar en el ojo del huracán, parece no importarle las críticas. Fue por eso que el año pasado decidió enrolarse en la industria de la pornografía, dejando a un lado por siempre su imagen de chica Disney, produciendo y dirigiendo la cinta “Her and Him”.
Ahhh thank u for the glowing review ❤️❤️ ”And indeed, the twenty-one-year-old Thorne brings a novel cinematic vocabulary to the XXX world, in which she envisions the sparingly depicted sex as an accessory to a grander thesis about connection and volatility that she’s developed across multiple platforms over a course of years. Regardless of the format, regardless of platform, regardless of medium, a work by Bella Thorne can only ever be that — a work by Bella Thorne, nothing more and nothing less. What she might currently lack in discipline she more than makes up for with sheer creative assurance. She has an eye and she has ideas, and she’s learning how to express them at an angle through the mediating influence of narrative (as opposed to the directness of her unlocked-diary writing, or the bluntness of her songcraft). She’s growing into an identity as a true multimedia artist, all the more captivating for her intimate imperfections. #thelifeofawannabemogul
“¿Cuál es mi problema? ¿Por qué siempre necesito la Validación de todos, pero principalmente de los hombres? Todos insisten en decirme que esté soltera, que esté sola, y que me haga feliz a mí misma. Pero todas esas cosas me suenan jodidamente aterradoras”, confesó en algún momento mediante su cuenta personal.
What is wrong with me? Why do I always need Validation from everyone but mostly men… Everyone keeps telling me to be single, be alone, and make your self happy. But All those things sound so fucking scary to me. all I want is him. I want him to hold me, I want him to love me, I want him to tell me it's ok, I want him to look me in the eyes and let me know I'm accepted. Why? Because I can't accept myself. For some reason in my head I'm just not fucking good enough. Not good enough for him or Her or anyone else. And if it's not him I just look for the "next" him, or her Why can't I just look for the next me? Find me and accept me. Was it because I was molested my whole life. Exposed to sex at such a young age it's all I know how to offer to the world…or is it because I was raised to think I wasn't good enough. Not good enough for her or anything else. But it doesn't matter what happened to me.. What matters is whats happening to me right now. I can't blame my childhood, in fact I can't blame anyone for anything. All I can do is blame me. I blame me for not loving myself. I blame me for not thinking I'm attractive, I blame me for putting this on everyone around me. Expecting people to love me enough for me to love myself. But at the end of the day that will never happen. Because the only way to get to your end goal is to work through it. Not around or above or try and find a cheat code so you don't have to hurt as much. You have to hurt in this world. Hurting, loving, and accepting. That's what our emotional world lays on. Right now I only have one of those things. Can you guess what it is? Hurting. Right now I only hurt…but I'm not hurting for other people no I'm only hurting myself. By not loving me and by not accepting me. Usually these free handed writing bits..they have an end, but I don't have an end. I'm still figuring it out as always. So is that ok? Is it ok to know what your end goal Is but absolutely no way or idea how to achieve it. It's probably not but I can only start by accepting it. This poem is about mommy and daddy and me and you ❤️ #thelifeofawannabemogul
Sin embargo, la pornografía no ha sido su único escándalo sexual. Además de haber vivido en carne propia la ola de filtración de fotos íntimas, en septiembre del año en curso anunció que haría incursión en la plataforma OnlyFans, dedicada para vender material exclusivo de fotos sensuales o incluso explícita.
Ya sea explorando su sexualidad, siendo activista de las minorías o dando alguna declaración polémica, no hay duda de que Bella Thorne es todo un personaje y eso que apenas ha cumplido 23 años.
