Con ajustados leggings deportivos, Camila Cabello promueve el voto luciendo su figura en la calle

La cantante ha regresado a publicar con frecuencia en sus redes sociales
Camila Cabello
Foto: Suzanne Cordeiro / AFP via Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Durante mucho tiempo las publicaciones de Camila Cabello en redes sociales fueron pocas, en parte debido a que se encontraba en el rodaje de la película “Cinderella” -que protagoniza-, pero ahora ha regresado con toda la energía, compartiendo fotos y videos que han encantado a sus fans.

last day of being a freakin badass rebellious dreamer princess! Today was our last day wrapping @cinderellamovieofficial. I mean. I’m so grateful to have had this experience and so grateful to our crew and team for making it possible (and completely Covid safe!) during a pandemic. I can’t wait for all of you to see this movie, it has a message I believe in so much and has so much love, joy, laughter, and magic ❤️ to @kaykaycannon our brilliant leader and director! We did it! thank you for your belief in me and for giving us this beautiful journey, on and off screen! To @j_corden thank you also for your belief in me and giving me an experience of a lifetime,I mean.. it’s cinder freakin rella . To the cast, dancers, choreographers, music team, crew, i love you all so much! ❤️ I can’t wait for you guys to see, I always pictured you guys behind the camera and how I hoped this film would make you feel and it motivated me and inspired me every day ❤️

La cantante publicó un GIF en el que aparece en la calle, luciendo muy sexy con ajustados leggings deportivos negros, cubrebocas y un top del mismo color, mostrando un buzón para la gente que vota por correo. Camila escribió un largo mensaje, en el que se destaca lo siguiente: “ES EL DÍA DE REGRESAR TU BOLETA DE VOTACIÓN! Si tu opción en estas elecciones fue votar por correo, completa tu boleta de votación y envíala por correo…Asegúrate de que tu voto sea contado!!

IT’S RETURN YOUR BALLOT DAY! If you are choosing to vote by mail this election, complete your ballot and mail or drop it off ASAP. Whether you’re using first class postage, returning it to your local election office, nearest polling location, or designated ballot drop box, don’t wait!! Make sure your vote is counted!! Check out some vote by mail tips below or head to my stories for more info! 🖊 Use the correct ink color 💧 Do not place your ballot on a wet surface — no water marks on ballots! 📆 Write the complete date (10/13/2020) 📝 Sign your ballot and make sure it matches the signature your state has on file 🙋🏻‍♀️ Double check to see if you need a witness signature

La cinta “Cinderella” se estrenará el año próximo; mientras tanto, Camila celebró el lanzamiento del más reciente sencillo de su novio -el cantante Shawn Mendes– y escribió una amorosa nota.

