Jennifer López brilla como una sirena al lado de Maluma y juntos son la portada de la revista Billboard

Jennifer López comparte con Maluma la portada de la revista Billboard. Junto al colombiano la “Diva del Bronx” dejó a todos sus seguidores con la boca abierta por su belleza. Muchos incluso llegaron a pasar desapercibido al intérprete de “Hawaii” ya que todos se han detenido sólo a admirar el cuerpo de JLo envestido en un delicado vestido negro, debajo del cual se podía adivinar cada una de las curva de su anatomía.
Para la sesión Jennifer López vistió dos atuendos más que han sido revelados hasta el momento. En uno de ello aparece con un diseño dorado que la ha hecho lucir como toda una sirena junto a Maluma. La pieza es de un “golden rose” brillante que hace pensar que debajo de éste está completamente desnuda.
JLo después llevó un enterizo blanco estilo “cut out”, cuyas aberturas se deslizan sobre todo su cuerpo del lado izquierdo. La vista de su piel en puntos estratégicos vuelve a generar que muchos duden que dentro del equipo de vestuario se haya pedido ropa interior para la famosa cantante. A gatas posó para la revista y sus fans están encantados con ella.
View this post on Instagram
“Everybody knows that I’m a Puerto Rican girl from the Bronx. It’s not something I ever tried to hide — or ever thought that I should hide — so I can get ahead. I always felt that individuality is what made me different from every other actress that was out there when I first started. I feel it’s the secret to my success.” –@jlo on representing her Latin identity 🇵🇷 Read the full interview with co-star @maluma in the 2020 Latin Power Players cover story at the link in bio. 📸: @ramonarosales
Nuevamente el vestido negro ha sido sensación. En una siguiente imagen se puede apreciar a Jennifer López al lado de la piscina. Y es evidente que la abertura de su vestido nace desde su cintura. Ni un hilo dental parece llevar con este atrevido diseño.
View this post on Instagram
“It was monumental for me. It was about [putting on] the best, most exciting show that I could, but there were a lot of messages in there — for women, for little girls, for Latinos here in the United States and everything we've been going through [politically]. We have to stand up for ourselves. That’s why I said, “Let me hear you, women! Let me hear you, Latinos! It’s time to get loud!” Our vote matters. We matter.” –#JLo on her Super Bowl performance. Read the full cover story at the link in bio. 📸: @ramonarosales
Aquí la portada completa de Billboard con Jennifer López y Maluma como protagonistas.
View this post on Instagram
Jennifer Lopez & Maluma on heating up Hollywood and opening doors for Latin artists: Read the cover story at the link in bio. — Photos: @ramonarosales Jennifer Lopez- Styling: @robzangardi @marielhaenn Hair: @chrisappleton1 Makeup: @maryphillips Manicure: @tombachik Maluma- Styling: @ugomozie @itsdaver Grooming: @christinaguerra
Recibe gratis los titulares sobre tus celebridades favoritas diariamente en tu email