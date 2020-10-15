Jennifer López brilla como una sirena al lado de Maluma y juntos son la portada de la revista Billboard

La pieza es de un "golden rose" brillante que hace pensar que debajo de éste, "La Diva del Bronx" está completamente desnuda, y ojo que para la sesión JLo hasta gateó con sensualidad
Jennifer López comparte con Maluma la portada de la revista Billboard. Junto al colombiano la “Diva del Bronx” dejó a todos sus seguidores con la boca abierta por su belleza. Muchos incluso llegaron a pasar desapercibido al intérprete de “Hawaii” ya que todos se han detenido sólo a admirar el cuerpo de JLo envestido en un delicado vestido negro, debajo del cual se podía adivinar cada una de las curva de su anatomía.

Para la sesión Jennifer López vistió dos atuendos más que han sido revelados hasta el momento. En uno de ello aparece con un diseño dorado que la ha hecho lucir como toda una sirena junto a Maluma. La pieza es de un “golden rose” brillante que hace pensar que debajo de éste está completamente desnuda.

JLo después llevó un enterizo blanco estilo “cut out”, cuyas aberturas se deslizan sobre todo su cuerpo del lado izquierdo. La vista de su piel en puntos estratégicos vuelve a generar que muchos duden que dentro del equipo de vestuario se haya pedido ropa interior para la famosa cantante. A gatas posó para la revista y sus fans están encantados con ella.

“Everybody knows that I’m a Puerto Rican girl from the Bronx. It’s not something I ever tried to hide — or ever thought that I should hide — so I can get ahead. I always felt that individuality is what made me different from every other actress that was out there when I first started. I feel it’s the secret to my success.” –@jlo on representing her Latin identity 🇵🇷 Read the full interview with co-star @maluma in the 2020 Latin Power Players cover story at the link in bio. 📸: @ramonarosales

Nuevamente el vestido negro ha sido sensación. En una siguiente imagen se puede apreciar a Jennifer López al lado de la piscina. Y es evidente que la abertura de su vestido nace desde su cintura. Ni un hilo dental parece llevar con este atrevido diseño.

Aquí la portada completa de Billboard con Jennifer López y Maluma como protagonistas. 

