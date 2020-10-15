Selena Gomez sube la temperatura en Instagram al modelar en un sensual bikini azul

Selena Gomez sorprendió a sus fans al aparecer en pleno otoño modelando un bikini azul con el que lució sus curvas, además de adornar su cabello con flores blancas, en una fotografía que de inmediato tuvo muy buena aceptación.
La razón por la que la cantante apareció tan sexy se debe a que aceptó gustosa la invitación de una de las dueñas y fundadora de la marca de bikinis La Mariette, su amiga y ex asistente Theresa Mingus. Esta no es la primera vez que Selena modela esa firma, pues recientemente se hizo viral una imagen en la que ella mostraba una cicatriz en su ingle, vestida con un sensual traje de baño.
When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through…and I’m proud of that. T – Congratulations on what you’re doing for women, launching @lamariette whose message is just that…all bodies are beautiful.
El mes pasado Selena Gomez también lució el mismo bikini, pero en esa ocasión posó recostada sobre un sillón puff azul y con el cabello suelto, en una foto que obtuvo más de 55 mil likes.
@selenagomez wearing the CAROLINE TOP & CAROLINE BOTTOM in the print "Day Trip" 😍 "This print was the catalyst for me to rebrand as La Mariette. It feels reflective of me- playful, vivid, and alive. Creating this new collection, it was imperative that every suit and print felt like an extension of me. This print for me feels like a memory. I get that same wash of nostalgia every time I wear it, it reminds me of a day trip Selena and I took when I was considering rebranding my company- we drove down to Newport and spent all day on a boat, laughing and wandering in and out of some incredible vintage stores. One of those days that when you look back you want to relive it. When I am working on a new collection, I don't often look for inspiration on Instagram. More often I find that current of electricity from old photos of my friends' moms, or dope old 80s/90s Sports Illustrated editorials- images where women look athletic and strong and very much real." — @tmarie247
