¿Todos ignoran a Maluma?

“It was monumental for me. It was about [putting on] the best, most exciting show that I could, but there were a lot of messages in there — for women, for little girls, for Latinos here in the United States and everything we've been going through [politically]. We have to stand up for ourselves. That’s why I said, “Let me hear you, women! Let me hear you, Latinos! It’s time to get loud!” Our vote matters. We matter.” –#JLo on her Super Bowl performance. Read the full cover story at the link in bio.⁠ 📸: @ramonarosales