Lady Gaga se luce en sexy atuendo deportivo y recuerda a sus fans cómo votar

Lady Gaga.
Foto: Presley Ann / Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Hace algunas semanas Lady Gaga se dedicó a promocionar su línea de maquillaje, pero en los últimos días está muy comprometida a promover entre sus fans el voto, para lo cual sus redes sociales han sido de gran ayuda.

En su más reciente publicación de Instagram, la cantante lució espectacular usando un sexy atuendo deportivo de top blanco y leggings grises, pero todo lo complementó con un largo mensaje en el que recuerda a sus seguidores que deben votar: “Feliz domingo! 😊 Estoy enviando amor y un amigable recordatorio de que tu firma en tu boleta de votación por correo tiene que coincidir con tu firma en el documento con tu estado”.

Lady Gaga se encuentra muy emocionada, ya que es la artista con el mayor número de nominaciones en los MTV Europe Music Awards 2020. La entrega de premios se llevará a cabo el 8 de noviembre.

🔥 HEAT SPELL Bronzer + Highlighter Duos 🔥 available now at hauslabs.com

