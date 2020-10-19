Lady Gaga se luce en sexy atuendo deportivo y recuerda a sus fans cómo votar

Hace algunas semanas Lady Gaga se dedicó a promocionar su línea de maquillaje, pero en los últimos días está muy comprometida a promover entre sus fans el voto, para lo cual sus redes sociales han sido de gran ayuda.
En su más reciente publicación de Instagram, la cantante lució espectacular usando un sexy atuendo deportivo de top blanco y leggings grises, pero todo lo complementó con un largo mensaje en el que recuerda a sus seguidores que deben votar: “Feliz domingo! 😊 Estoy enviando amor y un amigable recordatorio de que tu firma en tu boleta de votación por correo tiene que coincidir con tu firma en el documento con tu estado”.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Sunday! 😊 I’m sending love, and a friendly reminder that your signature on your mail-in ballot needs to match your signature on file with your state. When I have to sign legal documents, I repeat Stefani Germanotta over and over quietly in my head so I don’t accidentally sign as Lady Gaga 🤦♀️😂 I’m going to avoid that mistake and make sure my vote is counted. Head to Vote.org to get all of the vote by mail rules, deadlines, and other info listed state-by-state.
View this post on Instagram
It’s National Boss’s Day, a great day to check in with your boss on their plan for voting, so you can make yours if you haven’t already! HowTo.vote has everything you need to know, bring and do to vote. A huge thank you to all of the bosses who are making voting a priority for their employees and giving people the time they need to vote. I’m doing that for my team 😘😘 Please share your voting plans with me!
Lady Gaga se encuentra muy emocionada, ya que es la artista con el mayor número de nominaciones en los MTV Europe Music Awards 2020. La entrega de premios se llevará a cabo el 8 de noviembre.
En bikini, Alicia Machado presume sus increíbles atributos nadando en la piscina a la luz de la luna
Con una cerveza en la mano, Karol G se deja ver en bikini disfrutando en la playa
En microbikini naranja, Lele Pons se alista para Halloween cargando una calabaza
Recibe gratis los titulares sobre tus celebridades favoritas diariamente en tu email