5 Famosos que pensaron en el suicidio

View this post on Instagram

Happy National Dog Day 🐕 Today we celebrate man’s best friend. My grandpa always told me, Never Work Against Mother Nature. Always show her your trust, respect, and love and she will give you a beautiful gift called loyalty. Dogs are our greatest teachers. They do not worry about the future or dwell on the past. They exist in the moment and continually show us unconditional love. ❤️ Peace & Love from my pack to yours. #nationaldogday