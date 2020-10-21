A sus 41 años, Kate Hudson arrasa en Instagram con atrevido topless

La actriz se ha vuelto un icono de la vida saludable y el ejercicio
Kate Hudson.
Foto: Jason Merritt / Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Desde que Kate Hudson comenzó su carrera hace 20 años con la cinta “Almost famous” se destacó por su tonificado cuerpo, que ha mantenido gracias a su amor al ejercicio, lo que la ha llevado a ser promotora de una marca de ropa deportiva.

Recientemente la hija de Goldie Hawn publicó en Instagram una foto en la que se le ve usando unos ceñidos leggings azules, quedando en topless tras despojarse de una camiseta blanca.

Kate Hudson ha anunciado que se sumará a la segunda temporada de la exitosa serie de Apple TV “Truth be told”, en la que comparte créditos con Octavia Spencer y Mekhi Phifer. Ella interpretará a una experta en estilo de vida.

A breathe and flow kinda Friday @fabletics #fableticsfriday #cofounder #findingmyyogi ❤️📿 (📷 @swimswammyslippyslappy )

