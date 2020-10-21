A sus 41 años, Kate Hudson arrasa en Instagram con atrevido topless

Desde que Kate Hudson comenzó su carrera hace 20 años con la cinta “Almost famous” se destacó por su tonificado cuerpo, que ha mantenido gracias a su amor al ejercicio, lo que la ha llevado a ser promotora de una marca de ropa deportiva.
Recientemente la hija de Goldie Hawn publicó en Instagram una foto en la que se le ve usando unos ceñidos leggings azules, quedando en topless tras despojarse de una camiseta blanca.
View this post on Instagram
Happy #leggingday !!! 🧘♀️ And Happy Birthday to our @fabletics 🥳💃 Our leggings our so yummy you hardly need anything else 😉 We love them so much we created a day for them and we are celebrating over @fabletics with a fun filled active day. Come join us we’re hosting free workouts, styling workshops and more! Plus, get this legging free with any $59 purchase (VIP members only!) Love you all for being such an amazing community! Here’s to another year! See you at 4pm Pacific time 🍸 #fableticscofounder
Kate Hudson ha anunciado que se sumará a la segunda temporada de la exitosa serie de Apple TV “Truth be told”, en la que comparte créditos con Octavia Spencer y Mekhi Phifer. Ella interpretará a una experta en estilo de vida.
